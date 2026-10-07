Aston Merrygold has paid tribute following the death of his mother-in-law Carole.

The JLS singer, 38, shared a deeply personal Instagram message about wife Sarah Lou’s mother. His words centred on gratitude, love and the space Carole held within their family.

“I still can’t believe this but thank you,” Aston wrote at the start of his tribute.

The Strictly Come Dancing star thanked Carole for welcoming him warmly when they first met. He also described her support for his relationship with Sarah and her devotion to their children.

Aston Merrygold has paid tribute to his mother-in-law following her death (Credit: ITV)

Aston Merrygold pays tribute to mother-in-law

Carole stood at the heart of Aston’s tribute as a much-loved mother and grandmother.

Aston described her as loving, thoughtful and happy, with her grandchildren central to his memories.

“We all absolutely adore you and we always will,” he wrote.

Aston and Sarah share two sons, aged eight and six, and a two-year-old daughter. His tribute celebrated Carole’s close relationship with all three children.

Her support stretched across the couple’s home life, their marriage and the arrival of their eldest child.

One especially tender memory involved a cuddle shortly before the birth of Aston and Sarah’s eldest son.

At Sarah’s 30th birthday, Carole told Aston she could not wait for him to marry her daughter. His admission that the comment startled him brought a flash of humour amid the sadness.

Aston also remembered Carole helping the couple organise a move. She later offered her blessing before their marriage.

Together, those memories showed Carole sharing ordinary moments and major milestones with the family.

Aston Merrygold shares his final farewell to Carole

The tribute’s closing lines turned towards the journeys Aston’s family will make without Carole.

He said future visits would feel different when crossing a familiar bridge. Aston planned to watch for a little rainbow and wave towards the house known to the children as Nanny’s.

He also imagined sharing tea and Nanny’s biscuits again one day.

Read more: Aston Merrygold cradles ‘baby boy’ as he admits ‘we lucked out with such an incredible little man’

Aston closed with a final expression of love: “The mother of my bride, Our super Nanny, we love you and will always miss you.. Thank you Razzle.”

His farewell kept Carole’s place within the family firmly at the centre of his message.

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