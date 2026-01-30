Aston Merrygold cradles ‘baby boy’ as he admits ‘we lucked out with such an incredible little man’

Singer Aston Merrygold has honoured his eldest son, Grayson Jax, on his eighth birthday.

The JLS star, who has been married to wife Sarah Louise since September, welcomed Grayson in January 2018. They have since had two more children — son Macauley Shay, five and daughter Riley Skye, one.

Now, in a fresh update, Aston is celebrating his oldest child, explaining how lucky he is to be his father.

Aston celebrated the birth of his son (Credit: ITV)

Aston Merrygold celebrates son’s eighth birthday

In an Instagram post shared today (January 30), Aston uploaded a carousel post of his son over the years.

In the first slide, the Beat Again hitmaker was capturing cradling Grayson when he was a newborn, all wrapped up in a white towel.

For the following slide, Aston’s son could be seen on his shoulders while the pair were flashing radiant smiles.

Meanwhile, in other snapshots, Aston showed off Grayson on family holidays and days out with both his parents.

When he was a baby, Aston was photographed having skin-to-skin with him.

“Happy birthday to the little boy that made me a daddy! 8 whole years have flown by since you arrived at 2:04pm and not a second goes by that I’m not thankful for you changing our lives!” Aston wrote in his caption.

“We’re still not quite sure how we lucked out with such an incredible little man like you.. everything from your intelligence, talent, humour, energy, confidence, CHEEKINESS.. but what we’re most in awe of is your kind heart! You’re such a beautiful little soul my boy and I love you more than you could imagine.”

He continued: “In truth every year as amazing as it is celebrating you this gets harder and harder because time is the single most important thing and it’s going SO FAST.. so as long as we can spend as much of it together, making even more memories.. I can look back on these amazing years knowing I’ll never regret a breath and we did life right! Happy birthday baby boy I love you to the moon and back always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold)

‘You guys are the cutest family’

Following the heartfelt tribute, Aston’s followers rushed to the comments section.

“This is soo soo soo beautiful Ast. Happy birthdaay Grayson, you guys are the cutest family, hes a mini you,” one user wrote.

“Happy Birthday Gray Gray,” fellow JLS star JB Gill added.

“Aww happy 8th birthday Grayson, have an amazing day and keep being the little superstar you are xx,” a third remarked.

“Happy birthday Grayson, hope you have the bestest day and get spoiled,” a fourth said.

Read more: Aston Merrygold admits ‘pressure’ on Strictly star JB Gill as Amy Dowden replaced

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.