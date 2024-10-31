JLS star Aston Merrygold admitted there is added pressure on bandmate JB Gill on Strictly now that his dance partner Amy Dowden has been replaced.

Aston competed on Strictly himself alongside Janette Manrara in 2017 and finished in 10th place. Then, after winning the Christmas special in 2012, JB signed up for the 2024 series. Partnered with Welsh dancer Amy Dowden, his time on the show has come with some challenges.

After landing themselves in the bottom two a couple of weeks ago, last weekend it was announced that Amy was rushed to hospital after collapsing. She was forced to skip the last series after being diagnosed with cancer. However, since getting the all-clear, she returned this year. While recovering from last weekend, it was announced she had been replaced by pro dancer Lauren Oakley.

Aston competed on Strictly in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t do what I did!’

During an appearance on Lorraine this morning (October 31), Aston and host Ranvir Singh discussed his journey on Strictly. Ranvir boldly admitted that she thought Aston was going to win his series. In response, Aston revealed that ballroom and Latin is completely different from what he is used to.

“Janette’s famous words in that rehearsal room were: ‘I wish you’d done nothing before this because it’s harder to pull you back from what you’re so used to and how your body moves,'” he said.

As for the advice he has since given JB, Aston joked: “Don’t do what I did!”

Expressing that he felt that JB has been doing an “amazing” job, Aston insisted that he should “pull out the personality a bit more”. “We’ve only just scratched the surface with JB and what he can do, so I’m looking forward to his next few weeks.”

When questioned whether he thinks JB is being more “reserved”, Aston said: “No one goes into that show knowing how to dance Latin and ballroom. Now it’s time for J to be like: ‘Now I can have some fun with this.'”

Obviously for him, having to switch partners at such a last minute, that whole thing is going to obviously play a massive part and add pressure.

Aston Merrygold admits impact of replacing Amy Dowden on JB Gill

While his Couple’s Choice routine hasn’t been revealed yet, Aston teased that he knows what it will be. However, his dance will be with Lauren and not Amy. While remaining tight-lipped about what the dance will be, Aston admitted there will be “pressure” put on JB.

Sharing an update, Aston said: “I might know but I’m not going to tell you. We talk every day. I might know things but…”

“Give us a little hint,” Ranvir urged, “because it’s him and Lauren Oakley.”

“It is him and Lauren. Obviously for him, having to switch partners at such a last minute, that whole thing is going to obviously play a massive part and add pressure.

“So sending lots of love to Amy as well,” he then added.

Due to health reasons, Amy has been replaced for this week (Credit: BBC)

‘Thank you to everyone for voting for us’

Following Saturday night’s performance, JB took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting him and Amy.

“On behalf of both @amy_dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well,” he wrote.

“We absolutely loved our performance on Saturday night and are SO grateful to be through to another week on @bbcstrictly. Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support.”

