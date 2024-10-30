Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden is “doing well” following her backstage collapse last weekend.

An ambulance was called for Amy minutes after Saturday night’s live show ended (October 26).

She was taken to hospital “as a precaution” and missed the Sunday night results show.

And, while Amy hasn’t been on social media since she was hospitalised, her mum Gillian has now shared an update.

Strictly star Amy Dowden won’t perform this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Amy Dowden latest: Mum shares update

Speaking to the Daily Mail from her home in Wales, Gillian Dowden shared an update on her daughter’s health.

“We have talked today on the telephone and she is doing well,” Gillian said.

A Strictly rep also said that Amy was doing “much better” following the worrying incident.

“Amy is doing much better. She is delighted that Lauren [Oakley] is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s Couple’s Choice dance. We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.”

‘We hope she will just get better soon’

Appearing on This Morning today (October 30), Strictly pro Jowita Pryzstal also addressed Amy’s absence.

She said: “Her health is the most important thing and she’s being taken care of right now by the team.

“We all send her all our love and we hope she will just get better soon and will come back to us.”

JB will be without Amy on the show this week (Credit: BBC)

‘Very, very tough’

According to the Mail, hours before her medical emergency, Strictly star Amy had shared that she was finding this year’s series “very, very tough”.

She told the paper: “It’s very very tough competition this year as you can see with that leaderboard. The reality is now that there are 10 couples left and two of them will be in the dance-off each week. But, it’s happened and we live to dance another day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

JB and Amy landed in the dance-off the week before she was hospitalised. On this Sunday’s results show (October 27), JB was left standing on his own as he waited to find out if he was through to next week, with fans branding the move by show bosses cruel.

He’ll dance with Lauren Oakley this week (November 2).

Amy revealed earlier this year that she was cancer-free following her May 2023 diagnosis. The star has also been open about her battle with Crohn’s disease.

