It won’t be long until the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final sees a champion crowned for another year.

The competition is heating up and the celebs are working hard to impress on the dance floor.

But which of the remaining 2024 contestants are likely to reach the grand final and have a chance at winning the Glitterball trophy? Let’s have a look at who bookies are predicting will make it…

Dianne and Chris have been tipped to win Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly 2024 final odds

According to odds from Betway, Chris McCausland, Tasha Ghouri and Sarah Hadland will make it to the final.

Blind comedian Chris, who has become a favourite among viewers, has odds placed at 4/9 on winning with pro partner Dianne Buswell.

Behind him is Love Island star Tasha with odds of 11/2 alongside Aljaz Skorjanec.

Miranda actress Sarah is in third place with pro Vito Coppola, with odds of 7/1.

Meanwhile, in fourth place is EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick at 10/1 followed by Pete Wicks at 28/1.

Tasha and Aljaz could reach the final, bookies predict (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Near the bottom of the list is Wynne Evans (33/1), Montell Douglas (40/1), JB Gill (50/1), Sam Quek (66/1) and Shayne Ward at 100/1.

Last weekend saw Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez leave the competition. They faced a dance-off against Shayne and pro partner Nancy Xu.

This weekend will see the stars take on Icons Week – a brand new themed week in which they’ll honour music legends.

Vito and Sarah have proven popular with viewers (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly latest

However, this week will also see JLS star JB have a different pro partner. Amy Dowden went to hospital after last Saturday’s live show (October 26) after she became unwell backstage.

We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.

This weekend, she won’t perform with JB and instead, Lauren Oakley will stand in.

A statement from Strictly read on Monday: “Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well. She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s Couple’s Choice dance.”

It added: “We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.”

