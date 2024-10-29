On Strictly: It Takes Two last night, Chris McCausland discussed the unique challenges he has faced on the popular dance competition series.

He also opened up about a lighthearted ‘telling off’ he received from his wife due to his on-screen behaviour on It Takes Two.

Chris and his wife Patricia have been married for over a decade and share one daughter.

Strictly star Chris McCausland revealed that his wife tells him off for slouching (Credit: BBC)

Chris and Dianne on Strictly: It Takes Two

Strictly Come Dancing‘s It Takes Two returned to screens on Monday, October 28.

During the final segment of the episode, host Fleur East welcomed contestant and fan-favourite Chris and his dance partner Dianne Buswell to the studio.

Chris discussed the latest developments in his Strictly journey.

He addressed the nerves that come with being the first to dance, a fate he faced during the previous live show.

Do you know what, my wife told me off for slouching on this show.

“I overcompensated with enthusiasm,” Chris quipped, referring to his samba routine.

Fleur congratulated the pair for making it through to Icons Week. She also revealed that their next challenge would be a tango set to a Kiss song.

Fleur asked Chris how he felt about the tango, to which he candidly responded: “It is good. I like it. It is tiring.”

Chris contrasted it with the waltz, which he described as “lovely and gentle and flowing”. However, he joked that the tango is “so much better than the samba”.

Chris showed off the cushion he was using to help his posture (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland’s wife

The conversation shifted to rehearsals when Fleur asked about Chris’ focus for the coming week.

It was then that Dianne encouraged Chris to reveal a personal tidbit about his off-screen life.

“Chris, do you want to answer that question? You know!” She teased.

“Do you know what, my wife told me off for slouching on this show,” Chris confessed. “So even now I’ve got a cushion behind me trying to improve my posture.”

The comedian scooted forward to reveal the cushion propping him up, as the studio dissolved into laughter.

While Dianne insisted that posture would be this week’s top priority, Chris made light of the situation.

“I’m gonna take my cushion with me,” he joked.

Fleur quickly came back with her own witty retort. “Strap it to your back while you’re on the dancefloor,” she quipped, causing laughter on set.

