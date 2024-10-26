Comedian Chris McCausland has made his way to the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard tonight after he failed to impress the judges with his spooky Samba.

Unfortunately, this isn’t much of a surprise for Chris, who made his own fears about a possible Strictly exit clear just moments before he twirled onto the dance floor.

Dianne and Chris performed a Samba (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Chris McCausland hints at Strictly exit

Dianne and Chris kicked off tonight’s Halloween special sporting zombie outfits and shimmying a Samba to Staying Alive.

Just moments before his Samba attempt panned out, Chris made his fears clear in a candid VT.

He told viewers: “We’ve lost four people so far this series, two of them on Sambas. And we’ve had four dance offs and three of them have had people who’ve gone on first so the maths is against us this week.”

It seems Chris sadly predicted his spiral to the bottom of the leaderboard, scoring only 26 tonight, tied with telly star and GP Dr Punam.

Evidently, plenty of viewers weren’t happy with Chris’ scores.

One penned: “Criminal that Craig scored Punam & Gorka higher than Chris & Dianne.” [sic]

The duo didn’t impress the judges (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly viewers fume over Chris’ score

Another said: “I’m not afraid to throw hands if Chris and Dianne end up in the dance off.”

A third added: “Are the judges trying to get Chris and Dianne out tonight? They were underscored, and so many other couples are being over scored.”

According to bookies, Dr Punam is the favourite to be axed from the show this week.

UK Director at BetMGM, Sam Behar, said: “Punam Krishan might be the favourite for the next Strictly elimination at 6/4 but, unlike in previous weeks, we haven’t got anyone who is odds-on so it’s not a full-gone conclusion by any means.

“The Scottish doctor is 6/4 to go home on Sunday, but Sam Quek (6/4), Pete Wicks (5/1), Shayne Ward (11/2) and even JB Gill (8/1) are all considered contenders for the exit door.”

