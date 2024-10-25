Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez could be dancing his last in the 2024 competition if the bookies’ predictions are right.

Gorka and partner Dr Punam Krishan are dancing a tango this week to Eurythmics hit Sweet Dreams.

However, the pair are sadly joint favourites to exit this weekend.

Strictly news: Gorka Marquez’s last dance?

Saturday night (October 26) will see the remaining celebrities take to the BBC ballroom for Halloween Week.

However, it might be one Gorka and Dr Punam would rather forget if the bookies’ ghoulish predictions come true…

According to BetMGM, Gorka and Dr Punam are dead certs for the boot this weekend. She’s 6/4 joint favourite for the chop.

She leads the betting alongside Sam Quek and her pro partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Pete Wicks is also a contender for the dance-off with odds of 5/1 of him exiting this weekend. JB Gill proved he wasn’t safe last weekend, either, and for Halloween week bookies have him at odds of 8/1 to leave. And Shayne Ward has odds of 11/2 for him to be eliminated.

‘Favourite for next elimination’

UK Director at BetMGM, Sam Behar, said: “Punam Krishan might be the favourite for the next Strictly elimination at 6/4. But unlike in previous weeks, we haven’t got anyone who is odds-on so it’s not a full-gone conclusion by any means.”

Sam added: “The Scottish doctor is 6/4 to go home on Sunday, but Sam Quek (6/4), Pete Wicks (5/1), Shayne Ward (11/2) and even JB Gill (8/1) are all considered contenders for the exit door.”

Favourites to win

Two couples who look set to have a very happy Halloween are Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell amd Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec.

It’s pretty safe to say both will stay in the competition this weekend. But if you fancy a flutter on them exiting on Sunday night (October 27), they’re currently at 100/1.

