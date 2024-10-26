Strictly Come Dancing 2024 viewers were stunned by a new member to the cast tonight. Eagle-eyed viewers flocked to social media to point out a new member of the cast in the Claudatorium…

Did you spot them?

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 shook over new cast member

Tonight is Halloween week, meaning the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 cast have pulled out all the stops with their spooky costumes, including one new member…

Claudia took up her usual spot in the Claudatorium, rocking a black blazer and a lace skirt, where she welcomed the dancers to reflect on their performances, ready for the judges verdict.

Meanwhile, plenty of viewers spotted someone who looked eerily similar to Claudia.

One exclaimed: “Who’s Claudia’s sexy twin? She’s hot!”

“There’s two Claudia’s. I had to take two,” penned another.

Another said: “Carlos as Claudia is so good.”

Claudia appeared to have a twin (Credit: BBC)

“I did not realise Carlos was stood next to Claudia until he spoke,” said a fourth.

“Love that Carlos is dressed as Claudia. He needs to be next to her all the time now,” a fifth remarked.

Another added: “Carlos dressed as Claudia. He has won Halloween 2024.”

“Not Carlos dressed as the icon that is Claudia,” chimed in a seventh.

Yep, of course it was cheeky dancing pro Carlos Gu rocking his very own Claudia costume.

Claudia needs to set up her own fashion line so we can all rock the same look this Halloween!

Carlos rocked a very convincing costume (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly makes admission about Strictly outfits

It comes after Tess Daly made a candid confession about her Strictly costumes.

Discussing her preparation for the show, including keeping in shape she explained: “On the plus side, I’ve got a fast metabolism, so I can eat as much chocolate as I like.”

She admitted to The Guardian: “And… I was going to say I get away with it, but frankly that’s a lie. I’m breathing in most of the time in those tight dresses on Strictly.”

We think you look fab, Tess!

