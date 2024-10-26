Strictly star Chris McCausland previously shared the warning his wife gave him – and revealed that he didn’t listen to a word she said!

Comedian Chris has become a firm favourite on this year’s series of the BBC One show. He and partner Dianne Buswell will be back on screens today (October 26) to show off their best moves on the dance floor.

Away from the show though, Chris is loved-up with his Brazilian wife Patricia. The pair share daughter Sophie, 10.

And earlier this year, funnyman Chris opened up about “embarrassing” his beloved wife while on stage.

Strictly star Chris has been married for over a decade (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland on risking wrath of his wife

Prior to his Strictly stint, Chris found fame as a comedian, often performing in sell-out shows all over the world.

But it seems his wife of 12 years Patricia has a word of warning for Chris when he starts preparing material for his stand-up shows. According to Chris, she doesn’t want him to mention anything “too embarrassing”.

I suppose that because she doesn’t come along to watch every show, I can say what I want really.

Speaking to Disability Horizons in 2024, Chris was asked if Patricia had ever been to any of his shows, and if she was happy for him to share stories about her and their daughter Sophie.

“Yes, she has been to many shows, but not in quite some time,” Chris said.

He added: “She is very happy for me to talk about her on stage, just so long as I don’t mention anything too embarrassing.”

However, it appeared Chris didn’t listen to his wife’s warning. He said: “I suppose that because she doesn’t come along to watch every show, I can say what I want really, just not on the telly.”

‘I can say what I want, just not on the telly’ (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland on being a dad

Chris and his psychologist wife Patricia have been married for more than a decade. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and live in London.

The actor has also previously spoken out about the most “challenging part” of being a dad to Sophie.

“As my daughter has got older and more communicative, being a blind Dad has got easier in lots of ways,” Chris told Brighton.co.uk in 2019.

Chris lost his sight fully at age 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa. He then went on to recount a “really difficult period” when his daughter was younger.

Chris explained: “There was a really difficult period when she was a one year old, where she was mobile but silent, crawling about on the floor but hardly making a bloody peep!”

He added: “Now she’s five though, it’s probably things like not being able to help her properly with her reading and her writing. How many of the other kids in her class have already got better handwriting than their Daddy?” Chris quipped.

