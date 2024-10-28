Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has taken a step back from the show and won’t perform on Saturday night (November 2), it’s been announced.

Amy was hospitalised after an ambulance was called on Saturday night (October 26). The star is said to have collapsed backstage, minutes after the live show went off air.

Earlier on in the night, Amy was seen dancing her Halloween-themed foxtrot with partner JB Gill. Now, amid much speculation, the BBC has shared an update on Amy and her position on the show.

Amy Dowden has taken a step back from Strictly to recover following her hospitalisation (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Amy Dowden to miss Saturday’s show

Amy and JB had been due to dance their couple’s choice this weekend. However, following her hospitalisation, Amy will now miss Saturday night’s show. Instead, JB will dance with Lauren Oakley, who’ll replace Amy as she recovers.

The news was announced on It Takes Two tonight. Host Fleur East said: “Before we crack on with the show we have an official update on Amy, who wasn’t in last night’s results show.”

Fleur then added: “Sending you lots of love Amy, hope to see you soon.”

Lauren Oakley will dance with JB Gill this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Lauren to perform JB’s Couple’s Choice dance

Meanwhile, a Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson also released a statement. It read: “Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.”

It then added: “She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s Couple’s Choice dance.”

The statement ended with an update about Amy’s future on the show. It read: “We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.”

Amy hospitalised

News broke on Sunday afternoon that Amy had been rushed to hospital after the Strictly live show.

An ambulance attended the scene, with the fire brigade also being called to assist in getting the pro dancer to hospital.

The health issue that caused Amy to be rushed to hospital hasn’t been revealed.

Earlier this year, the star announced she was cancer-free following a breast cancer diagnosis. She has also been candid about her battle with Crohn’s disease.

