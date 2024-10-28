Strictly bosses blasted over treatment of JB Gill following Amy Dowden’s hospitalisation

Fans of Strictly are lashing out at the show after JB Gill was left standing alone during Sunday night’s (October 27) results show after pro dancer Amy Dowden was hospitalised.

As previously reported, Amy was rushed to hospital straight after filming Saturday night’s live show after becoming unwell.

The Welsh star previously had to miss out on the 2023 series after being diagnosed with cancer. However, after getting the all clear, she returned this year.

Amy and JB performed a Foxtrot on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans blast bosses after treatment of JB Gill

On Saturday, JLS star JB and Amy slayed a Foxtrot to Toploader’s Dancing In The Moonlight. Impressed by their performance, the pair received a respectful score of 32 out of 40.

For Sunday’s pre-recorded results show, Amy was not present after being sent straight to hospital. As a result, JB was left with no choice but to stand alone and wait to hear if he had made it another week in the competition.

Avoiding the bottom two, JB found out that he and Amy had made it to week seven. However, viewers believed BBC bosses made him unfairly wait for the announcement alone for far too long.

One user wrote: “Why the [bleep] did they have JB standing on his own especially since he and Amy weren’t bottom two. They literally could’ve announced them being through first and not had him stood there to save him the awkwardness #strictly.”

“I feel so bad for JB stood on his own!!! Hope Amy gets well soon and they both get back on that dance floor next week,” another person shared.

“Why on earth did they have JB stood there alone? If he’d been in the bottom two would he have danced alone? Stupid really. Don’t get me wrong I wish Amy well, poor love. Sending love and hugs,” a third remarked.

“Did anyone else feel sorry for JB standing all on his own when they were announcing who was safe?” a fourth said.

JB was left standing alone during Sunday’s results (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden latest

Following the news, Amy’s rep shared a statement about her wellbeing.

“Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution,” the statement said.

“She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern. We request Amy’s privacy in matters of health is kindly respected.”

While she recovers, reports claim that Lauren Oakley is stepping in to rehearse with JB on Monday (October 28).

