It Takes Two returned tonight, helmed by Fleur East and joined by a new Friday panel line-up, armed with their dancing verdicts and candid opinions about the remaining contestants.

Although plenty of the stars keep winning over viewers and judges alike, Simon Rimmer, Jordan North and Dilly Carter made tough critics as they shared their thoughts on a string of Strictly favourites…

Dilly carter joined It Takes Two today (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s It Takes Two panel: Punam and Gorka lack passion

Punam and Gorka are facing a passionate Tango this week, but celebrity chef Simon Rimmer isn’t so convinced that they can bring the heat.

He told Fleur when probed on their upcoming performance: “I’m a little bit worried about her this week, I’ve got to be honest.

“I was slightly disappointed with them last week, I think they were a little bit flat and I think they have really got to up the ante a little bit. I thought it was a bit imbalanced.”

He added of their previous dance, a Viennese Waltz: “I feel she didn’t get herself into it.”

Simon went on to say: “It’s a tough one this week. The passionate side I think, could be something she is fearful of.”

At this, Fleur exclaimed: “Gosh Simon, tell us how you really feel!”

Celebrity Chef Simon Rimmer had some firm opinions (Credit: BBC)

Worries for Tasha Ghouri’s Strictly Samba

Despite winning over the judges week on week, I’m A Celeb star Jordan North also has his worries for Tasha.

He said of her upcoming Samba: “I’m worried like you, Simon. They’ve really got to go for it this week. But, a spooky Samba, because it is Halloween, you really want them to go for it, don’t you? They have got to proper push for this week.”

Jordan North shared his worries on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Simon agreed, stating: “I’m the same, I’m worried. Has she plateaued, maybe?”

Fleur then chimed in: “Oooh, a lot of concerns, a lot of concerns!”

Fears over JB Gill and Amy Dowden’s Foxtrot

JB Gill is also facing some tough criticism, with Jordan admitting his reservations over JB’s upcoming performance and Dilly pointing out his nerves.

Dilly commented on JB’s nerves last week after being knocked down into the dance off and theorised that he could be on edge as his JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold previously left the show at a similar point in the series.

Dilly stated: “It made him nervous.”

Jordan also chimed in: “I’m worried about JB.”

He went on to say: “I am worried about him. He is a lovely guy, but I think he might struggle.”

Well, only time will tell…

Can Punam, Tasha and JB win over the judges?

Strictly airs Saturday October 25 at 6.25pm on BBC One.

