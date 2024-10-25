Tasha Ghouri has been warned by a former Strictly pro that she needs to “step up” her performances now.

The Love Island star, 26, performed a Tango to Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine last Saturday. They received 34 points out of a possible 40 by the judges.

But, reflecting on the routine, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole said it was “below her normal standard”.

Tasha has been warned she needs to ‘step up’ (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Tasha Ghouri on Strictly

Speaking to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan said: “All of them [need to up their game this week]. Most people performed, well but everyone could have performed better.

“Jamie [Borthwick] was by far the standout dance of the night. He was the only one that really excelled.

“Even Tasha [Ghouri] was below her normal standard, even though it was a brilliant dance, and she performed it very well. There was just a little something missing.”

He added: “Everyone could do with a little step up now.”

Brendan shared his thoughts on last weekend’s routines (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2024

Brendan also shared his thoughts on another couple’s routine.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden bagged a respectable 30 points for their Jive to Hey Ya! by Outkast. However, they ended up in the dance-off against Paul Merson and Karen Hauer – who ultimately got sent home by the judges.

Brendan told us: “He [JB Gill] was in the dance off for one reason. That was because the choreography was not good enough.

“It looked like a very basic Jive. People aren’t interested in that. It has got to be more exciting and more dynamic. That is down to Amy [Dowden].”

Amy and JB were saved in the dance-off last weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

The star added: “She must step up with the choreography. I felt the same with their Rumba. It’s all very basic and it’s not capturing the imagination.”

This week marks Halloween on Strictly as the couples get their spook on!

Tasha and pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec will perform a samba to I Like To Move It Move It by Reel 2 Real.

Meanwhile, JB and Amy will dance the foxtrot to Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader.

Strictly airs Saturday October 25 at 6.25pm on BBC One.

