Race Across the World winner Alfie Watts has publicly addressed his sexuality, sharing the personal news with his social media followers.

The TV star revealed the update through a candid Instagram carousel. His announcement quickly drew warm messages from friends and fans.

Alfie won Race Across the World 2024 with schoolfriend Owen Wood. Their overland journey took them from Japan to Indonesia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfie | Travel & Mental Health Content (@_alfiewatts_)

Race Across the World winner Alfie Watts shares his bisexuality online

The photograph showed Alfie sitting on a fading rainbow bridge and looking towards a sweeping view.

He placed the central message directly across the image: “I’m bisexual, and this is the first time I’ve ever said it online, so you probably didn’t know – surprise!”

A smaller note underneath revealed the nerves behind that upbeat ending: “What a terrifying thing to say out loud.”

The accompanying caption opened with a reintroduction and said sharing it felt scary. Alfie described this specifically as his first online disclosure.

The 23-year-old already has a sizeable audience. Around 335,000 people followed his account when the update appeared.

Fans support Alfie Watts after personal post

Friends and followers filled the comments with congratulations. Several praised his bravery, while others said they felt proud of him.

“Bisexual king!!! Welcome to the club man, happy to have you,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for sharing and coming out. Proud of you from one bi sexual guy to another,” another person shared.

“Proud of you Alfie, for all you’re doing and who you are,” a third remarked.

“We all love you for who you are and you are amazing,” a fourth said.

Alfie won Race Across the World in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Alfie’s career since Race Across the World

Alfie and Owen completed the 2024 route by land. The win made Alfie the youngest-ever champion of the BBC reality series.

His work since then has included advocacy for young people’s mental health.

This year, he also joined Race Across the World spin-off podcast The Detour as a co-presenter. He presents it alongside celebrity participant Tyler West.

The podcast role continues Alfie’s connection with the programme, which introduced him to a wider television audience.

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