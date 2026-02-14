The Wanted star Jay McGuiness asked to address sexuality following ‘coming out’ tweet

Singer and actor Jay McGuiness, who is appearing on Sunday Brunch this weekend (February 15), was previously asked to address his sexuality, two years after declaring he will “come out one day”.

The 35-year-old, who rose to fame as one-fifth of boyband The Wanted, won the Strictly Glitterball Trophy with Aliona Vilani in 2015.

Outside of the group, Jay will be starring in a new musical, Sea Witch, from March 1, alongside the likes of Michelle Visage.

The Wanted were asked to address their sexuality once (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jay McGuiness asked to address sexuality

During his days with The Wanted, Jay shared a cryptic message on X, formerly Twitter, that read: “One day.. I will come out as gay!”

One day..I will come out as gay! — Jay McGuiness (@JayMcGuiness) July 2, 2011



Two years later, the Glad You Came hitmaker was asked about his sexuality in an Australian radio interview.

The conversation came up after NSYNC star Lance Bass said that one of the members of One Direction were likely to be gay.

As a result, while appearing on Australia 2DayFM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the group asked which member of The Wanted were gay.

In response, Jay said: “I think most of us would probably have a dabble,” while the room laughed.

Tom Parker, who tragically died in March 2022 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020, chimed in and remarked: “Speak for yourself!”

Despite his previous comments, Jay has not publicly identified as gay.

Jay revealed his celebrity crush (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jay reveals celebrity crush

While promoting their E! reality show, The Wanted Life, on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! in 2013, the group were questioned about their celebrity crushes.

When asked for Jay’s, he said actress Jennifer Lawrence.

However, the topic of one of One Direction potentially being gay came up once again. When prompted to answer which member will eventually come out as gay, Max George immediately remarked Louis Tomlinson.

Currently, Louis dating Zara McDermott and, like Jay, has never identified as gay.

