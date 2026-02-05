Max George supports ‘thrilled’ girlfriend Maisie Smith as she makes huge announcement: ‘Here we come!’

Actress Maisie Smith was supported by boyfriend Max George as she shared the exciting news that she will be joining the cast of Little Shop of Horrors later this year.

The former EastEnders star, who famously played Tiffany Butcher in the BBC soap opera, has since kept herself busy with various stage roles.

As she remains booked and busy, the 24-year-old is ready for a new challenge.

Maisie Smith joins Little Shop of Horrors cast

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 4), Maisie shared the new poster for the musical, which she featured on with other actors, including Jed Berry and Michael Starke.

The production is set to kick off in Manchester at the Hope Mill Theatre on September 25. It will run until November 29.

“Thrilled to say that I’ll be stepping into Audrey’s heels in @litshopuk at the @hopemilltheatre Manchester,” she wrote in her caption.

“AND I get to be doing it alongside an outrageously talented cast – Skid Row here we come.”

Boyfriend Max George supports the news

While competing on Strictly in 2020, Maisie met The Wanted singer Max George, with whom she began a relationship two years later.

Years down the line, the pair is still together. As Maisie shared the news of her new role, Max appeared in the comments section to offer his support, writing four heart-eyes emoji.

Maisie Smith and Max George have been dating since 2022 after meeting on Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Going unnoticed by her other followers, Maisie was flooded with more support from fans.

“OMG YESSSSS!!!!!! I WILL TRAVEL WHATEVER DISTANCE TO COME SEE YOU!!!!!!!!” one user wrote.

“She just doesn’t stop. Proud of you my diva xxx,” another person shared.

“Make sure you send my love to Starky!! He will have you cracking up!! Well done Maise, keep smashing it hun,” fellow EastEnders icon Ricky Norwood expressed.

Danny Walters also added: “Great news. Great musical.”

