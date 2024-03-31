Max George’s romance with Strictly co-star Maisie Smith – their stunning home; engagement rumours; fake pregnancy announcement backlash

Max George is smitten with Maisie Smith – and the pair are easily one of the UK showbiz world’s much-loved couples.

The telly stars first met on the glitzy BBC One show Strictly when they both took part in 2020. Maisie, 22, and Max, 35, then did the Strictly tour together back in 2022 – and the pair went official in the summer of that year.

In November 2022, Max – who is on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars on Sunday (March 31) – admitted in an interview that he had fallen for Maisie during their time touring the UK. Since then, they have gone from strength to strength.

But when did they move in together? And why did people slam them for their fake pregnancy announcement? Keep scrolling to find out…

The pair have gone from strength to strength (Credit: ITV)

Maisie Smith and Max George spark engagement rumours

Maisie and Max are no strangers to sharing a PDA-packed snap and sending their fans wild. And over the years, the pair have got plenty of fans thinking they could be engaged.

Most recently, in February, the pair enjoyed a trip to the sunny Middle Eastern city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Celebrating Valentine’s Day, the pair posted adorable snaps of their time away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)

And with it being the most romantic time of the year, fans were certain Max was going to propose. One person said on Instagram: “This is the perfect proposal setting my hopes would of been right up.”

Another agreed: “I thought exactly the same!”

Max and Maisie have been dating since 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Max George and Maisie Smith’s age gap

The couple’s relationship has raised some eyebrows since they went public with it. One of the main reasons the relationship has been branded “controversial” is because of the age gap between Maisie and Max. Max is 35, whereas Maisie is 22.

In November 2022, Max hit back at the age gap claims of his romance with Maisie. In a tweet for his 987.7k followers, Max tweeted saying: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’. A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the [bleep] are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)

Maisie Smith and Max George’s stunning home

In January last year, Maisie and Max announced some big news about moving in together. Since then, the pair have been busy refurbishing their dream home.

In January this year, the pair took to Instagram to show off their “dream kitchen”. In a video, fans got to see the ‘before’ as well as the jaw-dropping ‘after’.

Opting for a modern and chic cooking area, the pair kitted out the new space with stunning white gloss sides and matching cupboards. There’s also a flashy breakfast bar and stools.

Maisie Smith and Max George fake pregnancy announcement

Max and Maisie were criticised last year after sparking pregnancy rumours. The couple played a prank on their followers – but their fans really didn’t see the funny side.

The couple posted two photos to their Stories. In the first photo, Maisie can be seen smiling at the camera, while Max looks down at her belly in shock. However, her belly is covered by a red heart emoji.

“We’ve got some really exciting news…” she captioned the snap. However, all is not as it seems. In the second photo, the red heart emoji has been removed, showing Maisie with a “food baby”.

“I just had the best five-course meal of my life,” she then captioned the post. The posts have since been deleted.

Read more: Every romance that’s kicked off on the Strictly tour

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.