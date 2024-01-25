Every romance that’s kicked off on the Strictly tour as Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach enjoy ‘secret dates’ and share a ‘snog’

If you’re a celeb on Strictly and didn’t find love on the show, don’t worry, because the show’s tour is the perfect place to get a second shot at romance.

Several romances have begun on the Striclty tour over the years. Now Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach are rumoured to be the latest stars to strike up a connection on tour.

Here’s every romance that began on the Strictly tour bus (or hotels) over the years…

Bobby and Ellie were in the final together (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier – 2024

Bobby and Ellie are the latest duo rumoured to be developing a connection on tour.

The pair have reportedly enjoyed “secret dates” while on tour, and may have even shared a “snog”.

“Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances. They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly,” a source told The Sun.

“The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now.”

Tyler West and Molly Rainford – 2023

Strictly 2022 stars Molly Rainford and Tyler West kicked off their romance while on tour.

EastEnders star Molly, 23, and Tyler, 27, were rumoured to be growing close on the tour last year.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Molly revealed that Tyler had made the first move. “I suppose it developed towards the end of the tour because we’d spent so much time together and we were really good friends,” she said.

“The tour was so much fun. We were just doing everything together and it just progressed from there really.”

She then said that Tyler had asked her to go on a date with him after the tour. A year on and the couple are now moving in together!

Maisie and Max met on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Max George and Maisie Smith – 2022

Max George and Maisie Smith didn’t go official until the summer of 2022, however, their romance is believed to have started earlier than that.

Maisie, 22, and Max, 35, did the Strictly tour together back in 2022, having competed on Strictly in 2020. They should have gone on the 2021 tour, however, it was cancelled due to Covid.

In November 2022, Max admitted in an interview that he had fallen for Maisie during their time touring the UK.

Nadiya and Kai were spotted kissing on the tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova – 2022

Kai and Nadiya‘s romance may have begun earlier than this, but it was during the 2022 tour that it was outed.

Ukranian dancer Nadiya, 34, and Kai, 28, were spotted sharing a kiss in the lobby of a hotel in Newcastle back in January 2022.

“She had bought Kai a coffee from Starbucks next door and they talked and cuddled before having a kiss,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“They didn’t seem to care who could see them. It’s clear they are massively loved up.”

Kai and Nadiya have since gone on to go official with their relationship – and even went on tour together last year.

Gemma and Gorka now have two kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson – 2018

Gemma and Gorka didn’t dance with each other in the 2017 series, however, they struck up a romance on the tour in 2018.

However, they denied that they were an item, until Valentine’s Day, when Gemma posted a snap of them together to her Instagram.

The couple have gone from strength to strength since, welcoming two children together and getting engaged.

