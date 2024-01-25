‘Secret dates’ and a ‘cheeky snog’ – everything that’s rumoured to be going on with Strictly’s Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier

Strictly stars Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach have sparked romance rumours during their time on the tour so far.

Not only have the duo reportedly headed out on secret dates, but they’ve also allegedly enjoyed a “cheeky snog” too. Here’s everything that’s rumoured to be going on between them…

Ellie has reportedly struck up a romance on tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach enjoying ‘secret dates’ on Strictly Tour

The Strictly Tour kicked off last week, with several stars from the 2023 series taking part.

Amongst the stars are Bobby Brazier, 20, and Ellie Leach, 22, – and according to reports, they’ve been getting a little cosy on the road!

Last week, Bobby and Ellie were snapped enjoying a meal at Nando’s while the tour was in Birmingham.

Now, a source claims that they have been on a few “secret dates”, and have even had a “snog”. According to a source, they first flirted during a party in Birmingham after the tour’s opening night there. They have also reportedly been spotted holding hands on the tour bus.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances. They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly.”

Bobby and Ellie have reportedly had a ‘snog’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach ‘snog’ on Strictly Tour?

The source then continued. “The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now.

“They’re both hugely popular characters and make a really cute couple. There are also endless commercial opportunities for them as a pair because they are both hugely in demand, with the world at their young feet. Everyone is very excited about this hot new pairing,” they then added.

Ellie has previously been linked with her co-star Vito Coppola. The duo poured cold water on romance rumours on numerous occasions throughout the series.

Bobby, meanwhile, had declared his love for Dianne Buswell on numerous occasions. However, she is in a relationship with YouTube star Joe Sugg.

ED! has contacted Bobby and Ellie’s reps for comment.

Has Karen found love? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

More romance on tour?

Bobby and Ellie aren’t the only ones who’ve begun a (alleged) new romance recently.

Strictly pro dancer, Karen Hauer has reportedly found love again following her split from husband Jordan.

It’s been claimed that she is now dating rugby star Simon Davies – and he’s even joined her on the tour.

“Karen was keen to take things slowly and they were friends for a while at first. But gradually things became romantic. And though they have tried to keep their relationship quiet, they are now a proper couple,” a source told The Mirror.

They were reportedly introduced to each other by Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez.

