Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce reality show is returning amidst ‘rough patch’ rumours

Reality stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have shrugged off reports that their marriage has hit a rough patch by signing up to another series of their TV show.

The couple announced that their reality show Gemma & Gorka: Life Beyond the Lens is returning later this year. The show promises to follow Gemma’s “postpartum journey and check ups” as well as getting back to work.

Gemma said on Instagram: “We’re excited to be back on your screens for our second series. The messages we received, and are still receiving from the first series, have blown us away.

“We’re glad so many families can relate to ours and the crazy, wonderful, and exhausting world of parenthood!”

Gemma Atkinson signs for second season of TV show with Gorka Marquez

Actress and radio presenter Gemma and her dancer fiancé Gorka are parents to Mia, four, and six-month-old Thiago. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021 but have yet to wed.

Rumours that the pair had hit a tough patch began to circulate earlier in January. It had been reported that Gemma was “struggling” with Gorka’s busy work schedule after the birth of their second child.

Gorka returned to Strictly Come Dancing shortly after their son was born last year. He has since signed up to the Spanish version of Strictly, Bailando con las Estrellas, which means he’ll be spending lots of time in Madrid during filming.

A source alleged to The Mirror: “Gemma knows he’s just wanting to support his family, but it’s disappointing for her.”

Gemma squashes rough patch rumours

However Gemma quickly hit back at the reports. She said: “I think it’s because it was made out he’s working away a lot. He goes away Friday afternoon and comes back Sunday mornings.”

She then quipped: “He’s hardly blooming overseas is he. Crikey, it’s less than 48 hours, if anything it gives me a bit of peace at weekends. No offence Gorks.”

