Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share defiant message amid claims they have ‘hit a rough patch’

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have seemingly hit back at claims that they’ve “hit a rough patch”.

It’s been reported recently that Gemma has been “frustrated” with Gorka‘s work commitment following the birth of their second child, Thiago.

Gemma Atkinson ‘frustrated’ by Gorka Marquez’s work commitments

Last year, Gorka returned to Strictly, just weeks after Gemma gave birth to their son, Thiago.

Gorka was then unable to come home, despite being voted out in week three of the competition alongside celeb partner Nikita Kanda.

Now, Gorka has signed up for the Spanish version of Strictly, Bailando con las Estrellas, as a judge. This will mean he will have to spend a lot of time in Madrid for filming.

Gemma, meanwhile, has been caring for their two children, Mia, four, and baby Thiago.

“Gemma knows how important Gorka’s work is to him and goes above and beyond to be supportive. But she found it challenging when he wasn’t able to travel back to Man­­chester to spend time with her and the kids, even when he’d been voted off last year’s series. She’d been hoping they would have more time after the show finished, as he usually opts out of the tour to focus on family,” a source told The Mirror.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez hit a ‘rough patch’?

The source then continued. “But then he signed up to Bailando con las Estrellas, and the plan changed. Gemma knows he’s just wanting to support his family, but it’s ­disappointing for her. It’s a really rough patch for them. Gorka has also been frustrated because they haven’t had time to travel to Bilbao for Thiago to meet his elderly parents.

“Gemma has been effectively raising two kids by herself. She was focusing on the end of the series as the endpoint – but the judging role was too good an opportunity to miss. As with any couple, the longer they’re apart, the more tension there is between them,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Gemma and Gorka’s reps for comment.

Gemma shares defiant message

However, today (Monday, January 22), Gemma has seemingly poured cold water on the reports.

Taking to her Instagram story, Gemma uploaded a video of herself and Gorka with their son Thiago.

The story, which is captioned Home Sweet Home, begins with Gemma holding son Thiago.

“Who’s home? Who is it?” Gemma says in the video before the camera pans to Gorka, who pulls a funny face.

“You’ve got exactly the same face as Thiago,” Gemma laughs, as Gorka pulls another face.

