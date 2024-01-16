Gorka Marquez admits he ‘hopes’ he’ll be back on Strictly this year

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez has revealed how he feels about returning to the glitzy BBC One show this year.

The Spanish dancer is a firm favourite on Strictly – making his debut in 2016. And recently, Gorka bagged a huge new job as a judge on the Spanish version of the show.

And now, following concerns that he might not be back to take part in the 2024 Strictly series, Gorka has addressed his future on the show.

Gorka is a firm-favourite on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Gorka Marquez lands new job away from Strictly

Throughout his Strictly stint, Gorka has become a firm favourite with viewers. Despite never taking home the glitterball trophy, he has finished as runner-up with Alexandra Burke, Maisie Smith and Helen Skelton. Last year, the Spanish dancer was partnered up with radio host Nikita Kanda but was eliminated second.

This year is a big year for Gorka though. At the start of January, he announced he is a new judge on the Spanish version of Strictly, Bailando con las Estrellas.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Gorka wrote: “I finally can share the news that I will be one of the Judges in the Spanish version of Strictly Bailando con las Estrellas @bailandoest. So excited to be back in Spain and doing the show that changed my whole life. And excited to be sat on the other side of the floor this time. Even if I am not sure I will be able to hold myself and not dance.”

‘Will you still dance in the UK Strictly?’

On Monday (January 15) Gorka took part in an Instagram Q&A with his loyal legion of fans. With his new judging role in Spain kicking off last weekend, Gorka was soon quizzed about Strictly.

One fan asked: “Will you still dance in UK Strictly?” The dancer then replied: “I hope so. I love @bbcstrictly is THE BEST.”

Gorka has spoken out about his Strictly future (Credit: Instagram)

Fans are concerned Gorka might be leaving

It has been rumoured a few times that Gorka might be leaving Strictly. Due to the show’s gruelling schedule, there have been concerns that he might depart from the show to spend more time with his family.

After welcoming a daughter, Mia, in July 2019, he and his fiance, Gemma Atkinson, had a son, Thiago Thomas, in July.

Read more: Helen Skelton admits ‘difficulties’ of getting physically close to Gorka Marquez following split from husband

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.