Strictly fans worried as Gorka Marquez fuels rumours he’s leaving the show

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been left fearful after professional dancer Gorka Marquez appeared to address rumours that he could quit the show following its most recent series.

Gorka, who was paired with Nikita Kanda this year, has been a part of the BBC competition for seven years.

However, comments made during an Instagram Q&A session have some fans worried that this series may be his last.

Gorka was paired with radio presenter Nikita Kanda in this year’s competition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Gorka expresses uncertainty of future on the show

Before Christmas, Gorka sparked rumours of a sudden exit from Strictly during a Q&A on his Instagram. One fan asked: “Are you returning to Strictly Come Dancing next year as a professional?”

I am grateful to have been a small part of it.

However, Gorka seemed unsure, replying: “I get asked this a lot! I hope so, it’s not my decision but I would love to!” The Sun reported.

He continued: “It’s the best show on TV.” He added, in the past tense: “And I am grateful to have been a small part of it.”

Fans have been debating whether Gorka’s time in the competition might be up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans debate Gorka’s Strictly future

Since the 2023 series ended, Strictly fans had shared theories about which professional dancers might return to the show next year. And some feared that Gorka may be among those headed for the chop.

“I can see Gorka leaving,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I need Giovanni Pernice to have someone good next year – I’ve really missed him this year,” they continued.

Another Redditor in the same thread agreed, saying: “I think Gorka might leave after this series.”

However, others suggested that the future might be bright for Gorka, should he return for another year.

“Well, judging by his track record, Gorka will reach the final next year,” wrote one fan.

“Going by his track record, Gorka will have a finalist next year if he returns,” another agreed.

Strictly finalist, or among those not returning to the show? What do you think Gorka’s Strictly future holds?

