Helen Skelton admits ‘difficulties’ of getting physically close to Gorka Marquez following split from husband

Presenter Helen Skelton has opened up about the struggles she faced following her split from husband Richie Myler.

Helen and Richie married in December 2013 and share three children — sons Louis and Ernie and daughter Elsie. In April 2022, Helen revealed that she and Richie were no longer together.

Just months later, Helen signed up for Strictly and made it to the final.

Helen and Gorka made it to the finals last year (Credit: YouTube)

Helen felt ‘uncomfortable’ with Gorka

Even though Helen took the competition by storm, she admitted on Tom Bryant’s Outdoors in Mind podcast that there were some struggles behind the scenes.

“I was really surprised at how difficult I found it just being in close proximity to another man that’s not your husband,” the former Blue Peter presenter expressed. “That’s uncomfortable and gives you time to get used to [but] thankfully Gorka totally got that… he’s got a partner [himself].”

While Helen and Richie’s split was quite fresh when competing on Strictly, she had also recently given birth to their daughter, Elsie. Juggling life as a single parent with a newborn, Helen described her experience on the show as “terrifying and wonderful in equal measure”.

“I thought it can’t be any more terrifying than anything else I’m facing at the minute. It can’t be any more than anything else that I’m having to drown out at the minute, so let’s just go for it!”

Helen insisted that some of her “best decisions” have taken place after not giving them “much thought”. She added: “You can spend your whole life writing pros and cons lists and sometimes you’ve just got to lean into it and live for the moment.”

Helen Skelton on ‘good times’ after split from husband

In an Instagram post shared last month, Helen looked back on her time on Strictly fondly. Uploading a snapshot of herself with Gorka backstage, she also attached a group photo with all the contestants.

“Good times … loving this year’s Strictly ….. congratulations all and thanks for bringing so much joy to my living room!!” Helen wrote. “Living vicariously through the contestants and obviously reminiscing about good times with good people.”

“The most nerve wracking chapter of my book: In My Stride, to write was reliving Strictly, it’s mad to think how much difference a dance and a year can make.”

