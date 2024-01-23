The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Live Tour is underway, with the likes of Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier setting dancefloors up and down the country alight.

Joined by pro partners old and new, the gang have been frequently updating their socials to keep fans up to date with all the latest inside information from the tour.

From one pair confirming their relationship status to another Strictly star going public with her new man, it’s all happening as the BBC dance series takes its glittering show on the road…

Ellie Leach leads the Strictly Live Tour 2024 line-up (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Live Tour 2024 – romance, dinner dates and just good friends

Throw a group of sexy young singles together and put them on the road and the rumour mill is always going to go into overdrive.

And that’s exactly what happened when Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier headed out for a cheeky Nando’s.

Ellie was spotted out on a cosy-looking dinner date with co-star Bobby in the lead-up to the first show of the tour in Birmingham.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Ellie and Bobby wrapped up warm as they headed out for a meal at Nando’s. The pair could be seen laughing and joking during their meal, before heading back to the hotel later on.

Days later, Ellie and pro partner Vito Coppola finally confirmed their relationship status.

In a new interview with The Mirror, Strictly champs Ellie, 22, and Vito, 31, confirmed that they’re just “good friends”.

“We have a great relationship and honestly when you just find people, not just me and Ellie but their family which I love. You just find these people that you think are going to stay in my life forever, in each others lives forever. And all the family and the dogs,” Vito said. “We are going nowhere, don’t worry I am going to annoy you every single day, every week, and every single year,” Vito then told his co-star.

When asked if this was going to be as friends, Vito said: “Yes as good friends.”

The gang’s all back together again (Credit: Splash News)

Karen’s a smitten kitten

But one romance does seem to be going from strength to strength on tour.

Last year, pro dancer Karen Hauer split from her husband Jordan. Now, it’s been claimed she’s dating a rugby hunk. It’s claimed Karen and Simon Davies were introduced by Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson. And, a source told The Mirror, “they hit it off immediately”.

“Karen was keen to take things slowly and they were friends for a while at first. But gradually things became romantic. And though they have tried to keep their relationship quiet, they are now a proper couple,” said the source.

They have been seen together on the tour, with Simon travelling alongside a smitten-looking Karen.

Janette’s ‘full circle’ moment

Meanwhile, new mum Janette Manrara is also on the tour. She’s acting as host. She had a very special visitor though early in the run in the shape of daughter Lyra.

It was quite a full circle moment to have her on stage.

Janette posted on Instagram: “Such a beautiful moment having Lyra and @aljazskorjanec come to visit and get on stage with me. I was pregnant with her all of the @strictlycomedancinglive last year. So it was quite a full circle moment to have her on stage.

Strictly Live Tour 2024: ‘She was desperate to have a slot’

But it’s not all sunshine and flowers on the tour as one star has been left feeling downright snubbed.

Amanda Abbington, fresh from those Giovanni Pernice feud rumours, wasn’t given a spot on the Strictly Live Tour. And, it’s been claimed, she’s been left feeling snubbed after wanting to take part.

According to The Mirror, a source said: “Amanda made it clear she was desperate to have a slot. It was a real blow for her and she was fuming. She felt snubbed.”

The Strictly Live Tour 2024 runs till February 11. For tickets and more details, visit the website here.

