Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have once again insisted that they’re just mates, as they reunite for the show’s live tour.

Romance rumours swirled around the couple during their time on the show last year – however, they seem to have put them to bed now.

Strictly champs Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola dismiss romance rumours

In a new interview with The Mirror, Strictly champs Ellie, 22, and Vito, 31, confirmed that they’re just “good friends”.

“We have a great relationship and honestly when you just find people, not just me and Ellie but their family which I love. You just find these people that you think are going to stay in my life forever, in each others lives forever. And all the family and the dogs,” Vito said.

“We are going nowhere, don’t worry I am going to annoy you every single day, every week, and every single year,” Vito then told his co-star.

When asked if this was going to be as friends, Vito said: “Yes as good friends.”

Ellie spotted on a ‘cosy’ dinner date with Bobby Brazier

Meanwhile, Ellie was spotted out on a cosy-looking dinner date with co-star Bobby in the lead-up to the first show of the tour in Birmingham.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Ellie and Bobby wrapped up warm as they headed out for a meal at Nando’s.

The pair could be seen laughing and joking during their meal, before heading back to the hotel later on.

The first show of the Strictly tour took place last night in Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. The show will be there until tomorrow (Sunday, January 21) before it moves on to Sheffield.

It’ll end with three nights at the O2 in London in mid February.

Ellie and Vito join This Morning

Earlier this month, Ellie and Vito had some exciting news to share with fans.

Appearing on This Morning together, it was revealed that they would be joining the show.

“We have got to start with some very exciting news… you are becoming This Morning family members! Can you tell us what you’ll be up to?” Craig Doyle asked.

“We are so so excited! We are… Well, I’m apparently turning into a teacher [looking at Vito] I don’t know how you feel about that! But we are going to basically give three couples some dancing lessons,” Ellie said.

“Dancing has become a huge part of my life and something that I really, really fell in love with and if we can help people feel the same way then it’s amazing,” she later added.

