This Morning today: Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola announce they’re joining the show

This Morning today (Wednesday, January 10) saw Strictly champions Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola make an appearance on the show.

The duo had a big announcement to share with viewers – but many were less than enthused.

This Morning today: Ellie and Vito make big announcement

Today’s show saw Ellie and Vito announce that they’re joining This Morning.

Hosts Josie and Craig kicked off the interview by saying: “We have got to start with some very exciting news… you are becoming This Morning family members! Can you tell us what you’ll be up to?”

“We are!” Ellie and Vito said. Ellie then continued, saying: “We are so so excited! We are… Well, I’m apparently turning into a teacher [looking at Vito] I don’t know how you feel about that! But we are going to basically give three couples some dancing lessons”.

“Yes, lessons and the best advice,” Vito then said.

“Dancing has become a huge part of my life and something that I really, really fell in love with and if we can help people feel the same way then it’s amazing,” Ellie then went on to say.

Fans roll their eyes over Ellie and Vito’s announcement

However, not everyone was that bothered by Ellie and Vito’s big news.

“Ellie and Vito *join the #ThisMorning family* – the first step on an all-expenses paid jolly to the Caribbean to flog the competition … [eye roll emoji],” one fan sniped.

“For those of us that don’t watch strictly…we are beyond bored,” a third wrote.

“Anyone else seem that ITV are more obsessed about strictly than the beeb it’s 3 months before 3 months after it’s overkill every day,” another grumbled.

However, some fans were happy to see Ellie and Vito on the show. “Ellie and Vito are so funny,” one fan tweeted.

Ellie and Vito address romance rumours

Elsewhere in the interview, Ellie and Vito were probed over the romance rumours surrounding them.

“People are still speculating about the romance aren’t they?” Craig asked. “We have a great great relationship and we are going to have… it was a promise,” Vito said.

“Yes, we made a promise weeks ago – we had a little joke – ‘if we make it to the final, why don’t we get a tattoo? – but we didn’t expect to get there. And that will be the symbol of our bond and our friendship that we’ve made over Strictly,” Ellie then replied.

