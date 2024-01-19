Strictly stars Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach spotted looking cosy on dinner date

Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier were spotted out on a dinner date recently.

The pair have reunited for the upcoming Strictly Live tour – which kicks off tonight (Friday, January 19) in Birmingham.

Ellie enjoyed a meal with Bobby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier get cosy

Ahead of tonight’s launch of the live show, Bobby and Ellie enjoyed a meal in Nandos.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Strictly champ Ellie and fellow finalist Bobby wrapped up warm as they headed out for their meal.

At one point during the meal, Bobby could be seen grinning at his fellow star.

Bobby, who seems to have grown his hair out a bit, wore it half up, half down during their dinner date in Birmingham.

Ellie, meanwhile, had her hair tied back and was wearing a big, warm-looking scarf.

ED! has contacted Bobby and Ellie’s reps for comment.

Bobby and Dianne have reunited for the Strictly tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier confesses his love for Dianne Buswell…again

In a recent TikTok video, Bobby branded Dianne the “love of my life”.

In the video, Bobby headed out to get ingredients so he could bake Dianne some carrot muffins.

“As you all know, Dianne is the love of my life. So, this morning I’m baking her some carrot muffins that she fancies,” he said in the video.

After spending £40 on the ingredients, Bobby filmed Dianne’s reaction to his baking, which she branded “very very good”.

“How sweet, you’re going to make a good husband 1 day,” one fan commented.

“Aww that’s so sweet you did that for her. Love seeing you two back together. Best Strictly duo ever. Hope the BBC give you a show together x,” another said.

Ellie and Vito are joining This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ellie and Vito announce they’re joining This Morning

Meanwhile, Ellie has recently announced some big career news.

Appearing on This Morning earlier this week with Vito Coppola, they announced that they were going to be joining the show.

“We have got to start with some very exciting news… you are becoming This Morning family members! Can you tell us what you’ll be up to?” Craig Doyle said.

“We are!” Ellie and Vito said. Ellie then continued, saying: “We are so so excited! We are… Well, I’m apparently turning into a teacher [looking at Vito] I don’t know how you feel about that! But we are going to basically give three couples some dancing lessons”.

“Dancing has become a huge part of my life and something that I really, really fell in love with, and if we can help people feel the same way then it’s amazing,” Ellie then added.

Read more: Inside Jeff Brazier’s romance with wife Kate as she reveals she doesn’t want kids: Split, relationship rules and tears over Bobby

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.