Inside Jeff Brazier’s romance with wife Kate as she reveals she doesn’t want kids: Split, relationship rules and tears over Bobby

Jeff Brazier and his wife Kate have been through the mill in recent years, with the pair splitting up at the end of 2022.

At the time, Jeff admitted that he’d “honestly never felt loneliness like it”. However, fast-forward seven months and they’re back together and seemingly stronger than ever.

This week, Kate revealed that, despite loving life as stepmum to Jeff’s boys Bobby and Freddie, she “doesn’t want children of her own”. However, she admitted that she was scared to admit it for “fear of judgement”.

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate appear stronger than ever following their brief split (Credit: Splash News)

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate – when did they meet?

Kate met Jeff in 2013, tying the knot five years later.

However, it all came crashing down – thankfully only for a short period of time – when the couple announced their split.

At the end of 2022, Jeff shared: “This year has been challenging to say the least. My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year. I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it.”

According to Closer, Kate’s pals feared she was suffering from the “seven-year itch”, while it was also claimed that she was struggling to juggle her busy career as a travel PR with family life.

One speculated at the time of the split: “She’s very proud of her hard-working ethic and had begun to worry that she was putting her career in PR on the backburner. Some of Kate’s pals even thought she had a seven-year itch, because it was around that time that she started feeling a bit wobbly in the relationship. Jeff was extremely cut up when Kate decided that things weren’t going to work out between them, and tried everything to fix it.”

The unnamed pal went on to add: “Throughout their split, they never lost touch for long and were still communicating. Ultimately, Kate realised she didn’t want to let their relationship go. Jeff has been a very happy man ever since.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

New relationship rules

Since getting back together, the couple have seemed happier than ever, with Kate supporting stepson Bobby during his stint on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

It’s claimed Kate and Jeff now have a set of new relationship rules in place. These include having an open line communication where they regularly check in with one another. They also ensure they spend quality time alone together. And Kate and Jeff are both not be afraid to ask questions about where things are going.

And it seems that things aren’t going in the direction of the couple adding to their blended family.

Kate on not having kids with husband Jeff

Posting on Instagram this week, Kate – who is 34 – reflected on turning 35 this year.

She posted: “Hi everyone, I’m Kate. I’m 34 years old. The thought of turning 35 terrifies me and I don’t know why.”

Kate then added: “I’ve been with my husband for a decade and I’m a stepmum to two boys. Marriage is my greatest teacher and the work we have done together is the thing I’m most proud of.”

She then went on to add: “I don’t think I want children of my own. For a long time I felt I couldn’t say that out loud for fear of judgement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate’s blended family

That’s not to say that Kate isn’t a doting stepmum to Bobby and Freddie, though. In fact, when she couldn’t make it down to Strictly to watch Bobby’s tribute to his late mum Jade Goody due to illness, Kate said she was left in floods of tears.

Posting on social media at the time, she said: “Cried this morning saying bye to him. Cried today because I couldn’t go because of my ridiculous cough.”

She then added: “Cried because I was so proud. Cried because of what it means to all three of these boys. The three most incredible people I know.”

The feeling is definitely mutual when it comes to how Jeff, Bobby and Freddie feel about Kate.

Jeff has previously shared of his wife: “My word we can be proud of how far we’ve come, how we have grown and adapted through the challenges and never stopped working on the relationship and ourselves! Lots for us to be proud of.”

