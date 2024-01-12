Bobby Brazier admits ’she’s the love of my life’ in gushing confession about Dianne Buswell

Star of Strictly 2023 Bobby Brazier has declared his love for dance partner Dianne Buswell in a new TikTok video.

Throughout last year’s series of Strictly, Bobby and Dianne won the hearts of the nation with their close bond. Securing a place in the final, the pair just lost out on the glitterball trophy to Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Bobby and Dianne made it to the Strictly finals (Credit: BBC)

Bobby refers to Dianne as ‘the love of my life’

Even though the competition has ended, Dianne and Bobby have been in each other’s company recently to rehearse for the upcoming Strictly tour.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the pair were papped enjoying a takeaway on Thursday night (January 11) while sat in the back of a car. However, earlier that day, Bobby made his feelings towards Dianne clear.

Uploading a video to TikTok, the EastEnders star revealed he was planning to bake Dianne carrot muffins. While running down the street, Bobby said the following about Dianne, who is dating YouTuber Joe Sugg, “As you all know, Dianne is the love of my life. So, this morning I’m baking her some carrot muffins that she fancies.”

Spending £40 on the ingredients, Bobby filmed Dianne’s reaction to his baking, to which she said, “Very very good.”

Beaming with joy, Dianne added: “I really liked it!”

Fans react to Bobby’s revelation

Fans found the video “sweet”, with some even joking that Joe may have some competition on his hands. “Stay strong Joe,” one fan joked.

“Imagine Joe Sugg seeing the start of this,” another laughed.

“How sweet, you’re going to make a good husband 1 day,” another fan wrote.

“Aww that’s so sweet you did that for her. Love seeing you two back together. Best Strictly duo ever. Hope the BBC give you a show together x,” another person shared.

“Your mum would be so proud of you Bobby,” a fifth remarked.

