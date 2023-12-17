Strictly star Dianne Buswell has praised her dance partner Bobby Brazier after the duo missed out on winning the Glitterball trophy last night (Saturday, December 16).

Taking to Instagram, Dianne reflected on their journey, praising her “wonderful” dance partner along the way.

Dianne Buswell praised Bobby Brazier

In a lengthy Instagram post, Strictly star Dianne wrote she used to be “obsessed” about winning the Glitterball trophy. However, she realised that dancing with Bobby was just as special as winning it.

“I used to be so obsessed with winning a sparkly trophy constantly thinking about that moment and what it would feel like!” she said.

She then continued: “But what I have realised dancing with this wonderful human is that the win and the sparkle are everywhere if you want it to be. Last night Bobby and I danced with so much joy passion and emotion that my heart was bursting with happiness and pride and there was our win!

“Bobby’s only competition in this show was himself,” she then said.

“He wanted to become a better dancer and a better professional and to help him achieve both those goals makes me a proud teacher,” she continued.

She said she’s excited for Bobby’s bright future

She concluded: “I am so grateful that I was the lucky one to be partnered with bobs.

“And I am so excited for his bright future ahead. He is not just a real talent but a really lovely soul. Thanks for making me enjoy my dancing like I was a little girl again. No fear no anxiety. Just love and passion for what I can do.”

Fans flooded the comment section with support. “Dianne nobody cares about a little glitterball that doesn’t mean anything and a ‘title’.. what matters is the fact you are doing the job that you love, dancing on one of the biggest tv shows in the country, have family and friends and lots of supporters who love you, and are just a genuinely lovely human being, that is the reason you are a real winner,” one fan commented.

“So proud of you both what an amazing season,” another said. “So proud of both of yous!!! You made me proud last night,” a third wrote.

Bobby’s tribute leaves fans in tears

Last night saw Bobby and Dianne once again perform their Couples’ Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell. It saw them pick up 39 points from the judges.

It proved to be an emotional performance, leaving both Jeff Brazier and the judges fighting back tears.

Viewers were in bits too. “Not going to lie. Bobby’s last dance certainly had me in tears. You can tell how much it means to him,” one fan said.

“Tears rolling down my face during that dance. Bobby and Dianne that was absolutely amazing,” another wrote.

“I’m so happy that Bobby Brazier picked his Couples Choice as his Favourite Dance. It’s such a special routine that’s personal to him I don’t think people appreciated it the first time around. The fact that he’s in tears while dancing too,” a third said.

Strictly returns on Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

