Strictly: Bobby Brazier’s final tribute to mum Jade Goody leaves his dad and the judges in tears

Strictly star Bobby Brazier’s emotional tribute to his late mum Jade Goody left his dad, Jeff Brazier, and the judges in tears during Saturday’s final.

The 20-year-old EastEnders star was only five when his mum passed away in 2009.

Bobby and Dianne performed their couple’s choice again (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final: Jeff Brazier left in tears after Bobby’s tribute to mum Jade Goody

Bobby and his dance partner Dianne Buswell performed their Couples’ Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell last night.

This routine, which they performed back in week 10, was done as a tribute to Jade. As the camera cut to the crowd, Bobby’s father, Jeff, was in tears – and so were the viewers.

“Not going to lie. Bobby’s last dance certainly had me in tears. You can tell how much it means to him.”

A second commented: “Tears rolling down my face during that dance. Bobby and Dianne that was absolutely amazing.”

A third added: “‘I’m so happy that Bobby Brazier picked his Couples Choice as his Favourite Dance. It’s such a special routine that’s personal to him I don’t think people appreciated it the first time around. The fact that he’s in tears while dancing too.”

“I can’t stop crying over Bobby, plus the judges’ comments,” noted someone else. Another expressed how “proud” Jade would’ve been if she was alive. “I’m not crying you are,” they said.

Judges Motsi and Anton seemed close to tears as they scored Bobby on his performance afterwards.

Previously, Bobby opened up about his mum’s death as he revealed: “It changed my life completely.” He added: “I’d love to spend a day with her just to see where I get my smile from.’

Jeff Brazier paid tribute to Jade

Meanwhile, Jeff also paid a special tribute to Jade and said how proud she would be of their son. In an emotional VT for Strictly, he said: “As a family, we are very tight. We have had to be as loss has made us grow closer.”

Bobby then showered praise on his dad and said: “To be someone that my dad is proud of is everything.”

Bobby Brazier’s emotional tribute left fans in tears (Credit: BBC)

“I’m the one who gets to bring the boys up I’m the one who gets to watch him on Strictly and it brings so much joy to my life, I’m very, very grateful for that,” Jeff said.

During rehearsals, Dianne also admitted she’s been struggling to hold back tears as the song reminded her of how Bobby lost his mother as a child and became the man he is today.

Elsewhere, Ellie Leach was crowned winner of Strictly this year after she was tipped to become the winner by bookies.

