In the latest Strictly news, bookies have predicted Ellie Leach will lift the Glitterball trophy in the grand final this weekend.

The Coronation Street star, 22, has made it into the Strictly Come Dancing finale alongside Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams – however, it seems she’s a “clear favourite” to win the show.

Ellie Leach could be unstoppable in the grand finale as bookies vouch for her to win big (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing final: Ellie Leach is the bookies favourite

A spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said that this Saturday’s finale could throw out some “last-minute surprises” as there’s no stopping Ellie. The news comes after Brendan Cole claimed Ellie would only miss out on winning because of a “wrong choice of dance”.

Lee said: “The Coronation Street star has been responsible for almost three-quarters of the money we’ve received in the outright winner market since the climax of last weekend’s semi-finals, with the public almost unanimous in their support for her chances of winning this weekend’s final.”

“Such notable backing has had a subsequent effect in the prices of the final three contestants, with Ellie the runaway 1/12 favourite.”

Lee revealed that Ellie stood on 1/12 as the favourite, while Layton currently has odds of 7/1. In a blow for Bobby, he’s placed as a 16/1 outsider.

Ellie and her professional dance partner Vito Coppola have been the frontrunners to win the series for weeks now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach) She has the potential to become the next big thing But even if Ellie doesn’t win, one expert has told The Sun she has the potential to become a “huge star on stage and screen”. Rumours of their alleged relationship have also resurfaced numerous times during the show’s run. Now, brand and culture expert Nick Ede has said: “Her and Vito have caused water cooler moments for fans throughout the competition. If she really is seeing Vito, then they could be the next hot couple, like Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson. “I can see them doing lots of personal appearances and performances.”

The Strictly final is on tomorrow night (December 16) on BBC One at 7pm.

