Strictly star Ellie Leach to sign big-money deal on rival soap, expert predicts

In the latest Strictly news, Ellie Leach is predicted to sign a big-money deal that could rival her old job.

Ellie played the role of Faye Windass in Coronation Street for over 10 years from 2011 to 2023.

As previously reported, her character was not killed off, leaving the possibility open for her to return. However, it seems many doors might open after her time on Strictly.

Ellie played Faye in Corrie for over 10 years (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: Brand and Culture Expert calls Ellie a ‘superstar’

Since the beginning of this series, Ellie and pro dancer Vito Coppola have taken the competition by storm. With four contestants remaining, they have a strong chance of taking home the glitterball trophy. Due to millions of UK households watching the show each week, Ellie now has a far higher profile.

According to Brand and Culture Expert Nick Ede, he predicts that her career will continue to blossom in a big way.

“Ellie is a superstar on the dancefloor and I can expect she will scooped up by another soap or she will be offered a starring role in her own right,” he said.

If another soap doesn’t hire Ellie, Nick believes she could lead a play of musical instead. He added: “There are lots of plays and musicals coming to the West End so I can see her starring in a show like past Strictly stars, including Jill Halfpenny, Ore Oduba, and Kara Tointon.”

Will Ellie and Vito make it to the final and win that glitterball trophy? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly marks a new chapter in Ellie’s life

In a previous interview with Hello!, Ellie hoped that signing up for Strictly would kickstart a new career path. The live shows for the competition took place just months after her Corrie exit.

“People have seen me grow up on Corrie and might still think that I am still that schoolgirl, but hopefully people can see that I am grown up now,” she said. “I want people to know me for me rather than as a character.”

Read more: Strictly star Vito Coppola says ‘I’m in love’ in hidden mic comment to Ellie Leach

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, December 9) at 7.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.