Strictly star Vito Coppola says ‘I’m in love’ in hidden mic comment to Ellie Leach

Tongues were wagging this week as Strictly star Vito Coppola declared he was “in love” with celeb partner Ellie Leach.

Last weekend, they danced the quickstep to Belle from Beauty And The Beast. The pair received a score of 36 from the judges, placing them second on the leaderboard behind Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

Following their fun performance, Strictly’s Instagram account released its latest “hidden mics” clip from last week. And Vito’s comment has done little to dampen the rumours that he and Ellie might be more than friends.…

Rumours have suggested that Ellie and Vito are dating (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Vito expressed his love for Ellie while in character

In full character, Ellie dressed up as Belle in a blue and white dress while Vito wore a Gaston costume that consisted of a white shirt and red waistcoat. To complete his look, he wore a wig.

Embodying his role, Vito said: “Ahh, look at her! That’s my girl!” to one of the extra dancers while pointing at Ellie. Straight after, he declared his love for her, while in character, sharing: “I want her! Ohh, I’m in love with her.”

With Ellie and Vito’s relationship status in question, we can’t help but think that Vito’s acting was pretty convincing…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Fans react to Vito’s acting skills

In the comments section, fans have reacted to the comment.

“Vito ain’t lying is he,” one insisted after hearing his declaration of love for Ellie. “Vito is in love!” said another. “Vito, we know,” another quipped. “Vito is the freakin’ cutest,” said another.

However, others reckon he was just really into the character. One said: “Vito, so much in the character!”

