Strictly: Ellie Leach will only miss out on Glitterball trophy with ‘wrong choice of dance’, Brendan Cole claims

Strictly star Ellie Leach looks pretty much nailed on to walk away with the Glitterball trophy on Saturday (December 16), according to Brendan Cole.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Brendan revealed the only way that Ellie and Vito won’t be crowned Strictly champions this weekend.

Strictly: Only way Ellie will miss out on winning revealed

In an exclusive chat with Sky Bingo for ED!, Brendan admitted that he doesn’t see Ellie not winning this weekend.

“If they [Ellie and Vito] make the wrong choice of dance style or if they make the wrong music choice compared to let’s say Layton [Williams] and Nikita [Kuzmin] then that could be an issue for them, but other than that, I don’t see a way they are going to lose it,” he told us.

It was revealed yesterday which three dances Ellie and Vito will be performing at the final.

One of their dances will be an American Smooth to Robbie Williams’ cover of Ain’t That a Kick in the Head. They will also be performing a paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI.

Their show dance is to a Jennifer Lopez megamix.

Brendan Cole talks Ellie winning Strictly

Elsewhere in his chat with Sky Bingo, Brendan spoke some more about why he thinks Ellie and Vito will go all the way.

“It will be a great final in many respects, but I think it will be Ellie [Leach] and Vito [Coppola] that lift [the Glitterball trophy],” he said.

“As much as Layton [Williams] was extraordinary on the Saturday night show with his brilliant Charleston number, I still think Ellie and Vito will win because they encapsulate what Strictly is.

“They [the judges] said on the show and the results show that Ellie has come from nowhere. When she started, she was a quiet soul and now she’s blossoming from a girl into a woman.”

James Jordan slams possibility of Layton Williams winning

Meanwhile, former pro James Jordan has hit out at the idea of Layton Williams winning the competition.

Speaking on his Hello! Magazine podcast, James admitted that Layton and Nikita’s Charleston was “epic”. However, he said: “Does it make it right?”

“Is that what Strictly has come to where we’ve got fully trained dancers on the show?” he then continued.

“For me, it’s not what Strictly is supposed to be. It was so good, but then what is everyone else supposed to do?” he then said.

“Layton’s a professional dancer and we’re watching performances that I know none of the professionals on that show could do as well as he did. How can that be? If he wins the show, good luck to him, but I don’t think it’s right. That’s all I’m saying, I think they’ve gone too far now. They’ve got too much dance training,” he then said.

The Strictly final airs on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

