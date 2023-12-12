James Jordan hits out at possibility of Layton winning Strictly: ‘I don’t think its right’

In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, James Jordan has hit out at the possibility of Layton Williams winning the series.

Ex-show pro James, 45, reportedly thinks Strictly bosses have “gone too far” in casting such a skilled performer as Layton.

Layton, who dances with Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly, has come under fire from trolls throughout the series. And the West End standout has also come in for criticism due to his professional dance experience.

Layton Williams, seen here with pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, has been criticised for his talent (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news

However, Layton (read his ED! profile here) has pointed out that Strictly’s Ballroom and Latin staples are not styles he has not been involved with much previously.

Nonetheless, while James admits Layton and Nikita’s 40-scoring Charleston was “epic”, he still has grumbles about Layton.

“Does it make it right?” he said on YouTube for Hello! magazine.

“Is that what Strictly has come to where we’ve got fully trained dancers on the show?”

James went on: “For me, it’s not what Strictly is supposed to be. It was so good, but then what is everyone else supposed to do?”

‘We’re watching performances that I know none of the professionals on that show could do as well as he did’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Layton’s got too much dance training’

It seems James worries a trained dancer taking part in the BBC One light entertainment dance contest featuring celebrities could be “confusing”.

He added: “Layton’s a professional dancer and we’re watching performances that I know none of the professionals on that show could do as well as he did. How can that be?

If he wins the show, good luck to him, but I don’t think it’s right.

“If he wins the show, good luck to him, but I don’t think it’s right. That’s all I’m saying, I think they’ve gone too far now. They’ve got too much dance training.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

Despite James’ reservations, another former pro from the show recently urged ‘bullies’ targeting Layton to pack it in.

“You should all be ashamed of yourselves. What ever happened to ‘be kind’? #mentalhealth,” Robin Windsor posted on social media.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final airs on Saturday December 16, at 7pm on BBC One. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

