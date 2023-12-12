Strictly final 2023 dances announced – but Giovanni Pernice will be taking to the floor alone without Amanda Abbington

The dances set to be performed in the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend have been revealed. However, former contestant Amanda Abbington won’t be coming back when all eliminated couples return to the stage.

Giovanni set to dance alone in the Strictly final

Amanda, who was paired with Giovanni Pernice, left the show in October. She explained at the time that her departure was down to “personal reasons”. However, rumours of a feud between the pair began after Amanda didn’t mention Giovanni in her statement. And, he was then reported to be “fuming” after her sudden exit.

Gio won’t be dancing with Amanda on Saturday’s show (Credit: BBC)

At the time, Gio shared an image of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption: “I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

And as she’s confirmed to not be returning for the final, Gio is set to dance alone this weekend.

Meanwhile, Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach, and Layton Williams are all vying to win the coveted Glitterball alongside their respective dance partners Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, and Nikita Kuzmin.

Each remaining couple will have three dances. Two will be routines they’ve performed previously, but one is set to be a completely new show dance.

Firstly, the judges will begin by giving their scores as usual. However, the final decision will rest solely in the hands of the viewers.

What are the finalists dancing?

Bobby and Dianne are dancing a couple’s choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell and a samba to Candi Station’s Young Hearts Run Free. Meanwhile, their show dance is to a La La Land medley.

Bobby and Dianne are in the final (Credit: BBC)

Ellie and Vito are dancing an American Smooth to Robbie Williams’ cover of Ain’t That a Kick in the Head, a paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI. Their show dance is to a Jennifer Lopez megamix.

Finally, Layton and Nikita are dancing an Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen and a quick step to Gregory Porter’s cover of Puttin’ On the Ritz. Their show dance is to Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo.

The final will air live on BBC One on Saturday, December 16, at 7 pm. There’s no separate results show this weekend – the results will be revealed at the end of Saturday night’s show.

The Strictly final will air on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

