Strictly star Bobby Brazier least likely to lift Glitterball trophy, according to bookies

Strictly star Bobby Brazier is not fancied to win the 2023 series this weekend, going by the betting odds.

According to the bookies, Ellie Leach is the overwhelming favourite to dance her way to victory.

The former Coronation Street actress has enjoyed a sensational run to the final, racking up an average score of 35.2!

Is victory for Ellie Leach almost assured? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Her whopping total on the leaderboard – 458 – is second to Layton Williams‘ cumulative score of 469.

But it seems Ellie – and her pro partner Vito Coppola – could win it all in the series finale after oddsmakers have priced her at to 1/9 waltz off the Strictly dance floor with the Glitterball trophy.

Strictly contestant Bobby Brazier is not being backed by the bookies (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly 2023 final betting odds

BoyleSports suggests Ellie and Vito are pretty much nailed-on to become Strictly 2023 champs.

Furthermore, at 9/1, Layton and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin are second favourites.

Meanwhile, EastEnders actor Bobby isn’t too far behind West End star Layton in the betting odds.

However, he and Dianne Buswell are still rated (10/1) as the third likely out of three dance couples to win.

Where will Layton Williams place in this weekend’s 2023 final? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly 2023 final news: Bobby Brazier latest

A spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The East End, West End, and Corrie cobbles are all represented in this year’s final. And it could be the best Strictly Come Dancing yet as the talented trio take to the dance floor three times each this Saturday.”

Punters are certain that Ellie Leach will lift the Glitterball.

Additionally, they added: “Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier both have outside chances. But it appears that punters are certain that Ellie Leach will lift the Glitterball on Saturday.”

Bobby and Dianne survived the most recent dance-off against Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe to seal their 2023 final berth.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood backed Annabel and Johannes to make it through to the final stage of the BBC One dance contest. However, Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke, and Shirley Ballas all picked Bobby and Dianne.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is on BBC One, Saturday December 16, at 7pm. Additionally, It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

