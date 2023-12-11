Strictly fans fume as they claim Annabel Croft was ‘robbed’ of spot in the final

The Strictly final is looming, and fans are not happy that Annabel Croft has been denied a spot in it.

Former tennis pro Annabel (read her ED! profile here) and her pro partner Johannes Radebe lost out in the semi-final dance-off against Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell were put through to the 2023 final (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Craig Revel Horwood backed Annabel and Johannes to continue in the BBC One dance contest and compete for the Glitterball trophy next weekend. However, fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke, and Shirley Ballas all selected Bobby and Dianne.

And while many fans were delighted at a Strictly final line-up containing them, along with Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, there were also viewers watching at home who made it clear they felt Annabel had been “robbed”.

Annabel Croft was very gracious as she departed the series (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing final news: Bobby in, Annabel out

The strength of feeling expressed by Annabel’s fans did not come as a surprise after she graciously acknowledged the efforts of everyone involved in making Strictly happen.

Additionally, she told Johannes: “You have been absolutely extraordinary. You have given me a reason to get out of bed and come and dance with you, distract me, and to heal me. I can’t thank you enough for that.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe are out of Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“You have been so patient, so caring and so loving. You are an unbelievably special human being. I simply adore you. Thank you so much.”

Furthermore, Johannes paid a touching tribute to his dance partner and had to choke back sobs.

“Thank you for making the decision to come here,” he told her.

“Thank you to Strictly Come Dancing for sending her my way. My life is richer with you in it. I hope we dance long after this has ended. You know my heart and I just want to tell you thank you Annabel.”

Johannes Radebe: ‘I hope we dance long after this has ended’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans reacted

Amid such heightened emotions, some fans lashed out at the judges’ decisions.

“Annabel and Johannes were robbed tonight,” one tweeted, adding: “Craig, the harshest, knew they were the better dancers.”

“Wow absolutely gutted that they have sent Annabel and Johannes home! Robbed #Strictly,” echoed someone else.

Poor Annabel. Robbed.

“Well, the Strictly dance-off result was a shocker, said no one ever. Poor Annabel. Robbed #bias #predictable #Strictly,” another social media user rolled their eyes as they posted.

Furthermore, a fourth fan claimed: “#Strictly Annabel is just the sweetest person. And Johannes is an absolute darling. These two were robbed and we were robbed of seeing them lift the trophy.”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is on BBC One, Saturday December 16, at 7pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

