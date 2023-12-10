Strictly fans spot Tess Daly ‘crying’ over Johannes Radebe’s tribute to Annabel Croft

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing shared concerns for host Tess Daly last night (December 9) as professional dancer Johannes Radebe paid tribute to his partner, Annabel Croft.

This followed their second dance of the evening, in which they performed the Viennese waltz to Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want.

Johannes paid heartfelt tribute to Annabel last night (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe on why Strictly partner Annabel Croft should win

After the dance, Claudia Winkleman asked Johannes why he felt Annabel deserves to be in the Strictly final.

“This woman has really respected the art form of ballroom and Latin and taken to training like a duck to water and look how beautiful you are – a beautiful swan,” Johannes said.

He continued, referencing the death of her husband Mel: “When I tell you this has been the hardest year, we all know that. And I applaud the fact that through all of that she came here to learn to dance.

“And I cannot tell you how proud I am of you. It is not about the Glitterball. It is what you have given me. So Annabel Croft, you have won my heart, so thank you,” he finished.

Tess appeared to be somewhat flustered afterwards (Credit: BBC)

‘Was Tess Daly crying?’ ask Strictly audiences

As the segment aired, some fans wondered whether Johannes’ words might have affected the show’s hosts – with some noticing that Tess appeared to be weeping.

“Was Tess crying?” asked one fan.

“Tess, struggling to get the words out following Johannes’ recognition of Annabel and how how dancing with her has affected him,” said another.

And Tess didn’t appear to be the only one crying either.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house (Credit: BBC)

“Awww, Claudia crying through Jojo’s speech,” a third fan said.

“Is Carlos [Gu] okay? He’s been crying all night,” said another.

“Oh dear, they’re ALL crying. Jojo, that was lovely,” wrote another fan.

Did Johannes’ words have you reaching for the tissues too?

