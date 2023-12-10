Strictly spoiler leaks and fans declare the wrong person has made it to the final

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been left convinced that the wrong person has made it through to the final as a spoiler for tonight’s episode leaked.

In last night’s episode (airing Saturday, December 9), Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Annabel Croft danced for their place in the final next week.

Can Ellie and Vito’s chemistry score them the win? (Credit: BBC)

Following Nigel Harman’s shock exit last week, scores were carried over into the semi-final. The celebrities all danced two routines in an effort to make the final three.

But who will emerge as Strictly champion?

Can Bobby and Dianne go all the way? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler reveals elimination result

But, as both episodes are filmed together – with the results being broadcast on Sunday – the dance off and subsequent elimination have already occurred.

An account on Twitter (now X) has leaked the results of tonight’s episode. And many fans aren’t happy.

Annabel has wowed viewers with her journey (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans unhappy with final three as spoiler leaks

Writing on the social media website as the results went live this morning, Strictly fans reacted to news of the spoiler.

“The wrong person went,” one user said.

“So annoyed with this result. The judges except for Craig are so biased and showed their blatant favouritism,” said another.

Layton has impressed the judges… but are audiences as keen? (Credit: BBC)

“I’ve just seen the Strictly spoiler. A mix of good shocked in that my absolute fave avoided it and went straight through which makes me think they might not have been bottom of the public vote. But really really sad at who’s gone,” said a third.

“That’s a big shame. They were not only very good but also very genuine,” wrote another, of the eliminated celebrity.

Who do you hope takes the Glitterball next week?

