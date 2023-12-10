Strictly results: Annabel Croft eliminated after facing Bobby Brazier in dance-off

The Strictly semi-final results are in and Annabel Croft has become the latest star to be given the boot from the competition.

It was a particularly tough blow given that she’s narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Viewers took to Twitter as host Tess Daly announced the result, after Annabel and pro partner Johannes Radebe faced Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell in the dance-off.

Bobby and Dianne and Annabel and Johannes were in the Strictly dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Sad goodbye to Annabel

Both couples performed their favourite routine of the night again. Bobby and his dance partner Dianne performed their quickstep to Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin. Then, Annabel and her dance partner Johannes performed their Viennese Waltz to Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want by Slow Moving Millie, each fighting for their place in next weekend’s final.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Annabel and Johannes. “Well, one dance was flashy, one dance was quiet. I think both couples have equalised completely. I saw improvement in this one couple and based on this dance and nothing in the past but this dance alone, the person which I think had the most exquisite technique is Annabel and Johannes.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Bobby and Dianne. “Well, first of all I have to say this was a really tough one tonight, I think both couples danced really well, and after the dance off I stood there for a few seconds making my decision, there was one dance where there was a slight hesitation at a turn, one slight hesitation was the decision, and I will be saving Bobby and Dianne.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Bobby and Dianne. “Well the semi-final, I mean it’s going to enormously disappointing for somebody, but I also think its celebration of how well you’ve both done and how far you’ve come and how wonderfully you’ve danced through the whole series. It was a very close-run thing and literally because of a coming out of a pivoting section wasn’t as clean as they would have liked and I would have liked, I’m going to be saving Bobby and Dianne.”

With two votes to Bobby and Dianne, and one to Annabel and Johannes it meant head judge Shirley Ballas had the casting vote, and she decided to save Bobby and Dianne.

It was the end of the road for Annabel and Johannes (Credit: BBC)

‘Life-changing experience’

After learning of her exit, Annabel said: “It’s been the most life changing and extraordinary experience of my life. I have to congratulate Bobby and Dianne and all the contestants that took part in it. But obviously, it’s been an amazing, magical experience for me.

“Johannes, you have been absolutely extraordinary. You have given me a reason to get out of bed and come and dance with you, distract me and to heal me. I can’t thank you enough for that. You have been so patient, so caring and so loving. You are an unbelievably special human being. I simply adore you. Thank you so much.”

Johannes added: “I would like to say thank you. Thank you for making the decision to come here. Thank you to Strictly Come Dancing

for sending her my way. My life is richer with you in it. I hope we dance long after this has ended. You know my heart and I just want to tell you thank you Annabel.”

Viewers react

It was a divided Twitter as the Strictly results were announced.

One said: “So annoyed with this result, Bobby should have gone as he was the weakest out of the four.” Another added: “Not a fan of Bobby, much preferred Annabel, as a non performer I thought her journey was far better.” A third commented: “Predictable but absolutely not the right decision. Gutted for her. She shouldn’t have even been in the bottom two. Annabel did incredibly well and her progress was outstanding.” “What a shock!” said another.

Others disagreed, though. “The correct final 3! What a final this is going to be. I feel it’s going to be a tight 2 horse race between Layton & Ellie unless Bobby really delivers next week. Heartbreaking for Annabel she’s had an incredible #Strictly journey and will be missed.”

