Strictly: Bobby Brazier has been ‘set up to get to final’, fans claim

Fans of Strictly are insisting the hit BBC dance show wants EastEnders star Bobby Brazier to make it to the final.

At 20 years old, Bobby is the youngest contestant this year. Teamed up with Dianne Buswell, the couple has remained a favourite throughout this series. However, they did find themselves in the dance-off a couple of weeks back. Even though they were saved by the panel, newsreader Angela Rippon was eliminated after three weeks in the bottom two.

Now, with just four contestants remaining, Bobby will fight for a place in the final next Saturday (December 16).

While Bobby was in the bottom two a few weeks ago, he was saved over Angela (Credit: BBC)

What will Strictly star Bobby Brazier be performing this weekend?

This weekend, the remaining contestants will perform two different dances each. It has been announced that Bobby and Dianne will do a quickstep to Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin. For their second dance, they will perform a paso doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid.

Annabel Croft will perform a salsa and a Viennese waltz while Layton Williams will do a Xharleston and rumba.

Former Corrie star Ellie Leach will be the last remaining pair to do a couples’ choice as well as the cha cha cha.

Bobby will perform a salsa and paso doble this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Fans think Bobby’s dance choices are ‘incredibly suspicious’

With this weekend’s performances in place, eager fans can’t help but believe Bobby has been given dances that should help secure his place in the final.

“I’m sorry but does no one else find it incredibly suspicious that everyone other than Bobby has been given a dud dance, just before the finale?” one Reddit use speculated. They added: “Annabel’s got a salsa, Layton’s got a rumba and Ellie’s got a cha cha cha. The producers favourite aka their ‘BBC darling’ has got a paso and a quickstep. I see you producers. I see you.”

“Ellie and Annabel have been screwed over!” another person shared.

“The BBC is incredibly desperate for Bobby to get through to the finals!” a third then claimed.

While some users are calling it a ‘fix’, some are still excited to see what Bobby offers this weekend.

“Bobby has great songs! If he crushes both of them, I think he has a shot to get in the final,” a more positive fan shared.

“So obsessed with Bobby and Dianne’s song choices for the semis!” another then wrote.

The BBC had no comment when contacted by ED!.

Strictly continues on Saturday (December 9) at 7.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

