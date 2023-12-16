Strictly final three called ‘beautiful humans’ as Amanda Abbington wishes them ‘luck’ ahead of show

Ahead of tonight’s Strictly final, Amanda Abbington has taken to Instagram to share a message for the Glitterball contenders.

Sherlock actress Amanda – who was partnered with pro star Giovanni Pernice – quit the BBC One dance contest in October.

Amanda Abbington exited Strictly Come Dancing 2023 back in October (Credit: BBC)

‘I am unable to go any further’

She said at the time: “I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further.”

Amanda told fans on social media: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Giovanni reflected on Instagram: “I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

But amid rumours of a ‘feud’ between Amanda and Gio, the Italian hunk was said to be “devastated” by the decision to withdraw, finding it “quite hard to take in”.

Giovanni has since appeared in group dances on the show. And it was recently reported he could dance alone during tonight’s finale.

Will Giovanni Pernice dance solo this evening? (Credit: BBC)

Latest Strictly Come Dancing final news

Amanda, however, has occasionally indicated she is still following the progress of other contestants.

She complimented Angela Rippon when the broadcaster was still part of the series.

And now Amanda has offered her best wishes to the six performers vying for the title of Strictly 2023 winners.

Sharing an Instagram Story portraying Nikita Kuzmin, Layton Williams, Bobby Brazier, Dianne Buswell, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola standing around the Glitterball, Amanda captioned the image: “Good luck tonight to these six beautiful humans.” She also included three red heart emojis alongside her words.

Good luck tonight to these six beautiful humans.

But after the final is over, will Amanda offer any warm words in tribute to her ex-dance partner, too?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is on BBC One tonight, Saturday December 16, at 7pm.

