Is Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier the youngest contestant to reach a series finale? The BBC may need to employ a new statistics expert to determine the truth, fans reckon.

During Thursday (December 15) evening’s It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara offered a correction on a statement made during Wednesday’s show regarding Bobby.

However, according to social media users, another correction may be needed tonight, to correct the correction!

We’re Strictly confused about Bobby Brazier

While discussing what Bobby will be wearing for his Strictly final routines, Janette revealed: “Now some eagle-eyed viewers that were watching last night caught on to the fact that actually Bobby is not the youngest male celebrity to ever reach the final. It was actually Chris Parker from series one! So there you go, thank you for correcting us.”

At the time of the first series of Strictly in 2004, Chris was best known for playing Spencer Moon in EastEnders. He and pro partner Hanna Karttunen finished as runners-up to Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole.

According to Wikipedia, Chris was born in August 1983. The same online resource lists Bobby’s birthdate as June 2003. So Bobby is currently 20 years and six months old.

However, the first series of Strictly took place between May and July, not in the second half of the year. So by the time of the Strictly final in 2004, Chris was 20 years and 10 months old.

So, by our reckoning, Bobby IS the youngest contestant to ever reach the Strictly Come Dancing final.

How viewers reacted

A couple of It Takes Two viewers pondered whether Janette had been briefed accurately.

“It Takes Two needs a new stat person,” one Twitter user wrote.

It Takes Two needs a new stat person.

“Bobby is the youngest male finalist, because the series one final was in July 2004 when Chris and his batman PJs were in it. Correct yourselves again guys #Strictly #ItTakesTwo.”

And someone else agreed: “Eh? Bobby is the youngest male finalist ever, not Chris. Chris’ final was in July. You got it right the first time #ItTakesTwo #ITT #Strictly.”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is this Saturday, December 16, at 7pm on BBC One. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

