Strictly: Bobby Brazier most popular contestant just days before final, data shows

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has been handed a huge boost, just days before the final, thanks to some new data.

The 20-year-old EastEnders star is set to compete for the coveted Glitterball Trophy this Saturday (December 14) alongside Dianne Buswell.

Who will win? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Bobby Brazier handed boost

New data has found that Strictly star Bobby is the most popular contestant, in comparison to Ellie Leach and Layton Williams.

Taboola data have found that Bobby is the most popular in terms of online readership. The 20-year-old has amassed 12 million reads online during his time on Strictly so far.

Ellie Leach is second favourite, with 7.5 million reads. Meanwhile, Layton Williams has 5.8 million reads.

“The readership numbers clearly point to Bobby as the contestant drawing in the most public interest and attention,” Dave Struzzi, Communications Lead at Taboola, said.

“Assuming that translates to votes, he looks near unbeatable going into the final episode.”

Bobby could have a few gigs lined up after Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What next for Bobby after Strictly?

Meanwhile, Bobby has been tipped to have a very busy 2024 once his time on the dancefloor is up.

Bookmakers OLBG currently have Bobby at 7.4 to land a role in a big drama after Strictly. He’s also at 8/1 to land a daytime TV role, and 10/1 to join another soap.

Bobby is at 10/1 to take part in I’m A Celebrity 2024, and 12/1 to take part in Celebrity Big Brother. He’s also at 20/1 to land a role in a Marvel movie.

“Bobby Brazier has wowed judges and viewers at home to get to the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend. While he may be an underdog to win the Glitterball Trophy, opportunities outside of Strictly are likely to increase after the show,” an OLBG spokesperson exclusively told ED.

Bobby and Dianne avoided elimination in the semi’s (Credit: BBC)

Bobby ‘least likely’ to lift Glitterball trophy

However, Bobby has been dealt a bit of a blow before the final. According to the bookmakers, he’s currently the least likely to lift the Glitterball Trophy come Saturday night.

Corrie star Ellie Leach is the current favourite according to BoyleSports. They have her at 1/9 to waltz all the way to victory Saturday night.

Layton is second favourite to win, with odds of 9/1. Meanwhile, Bobby and Dianne are third favourites, with odds of 10/1.

“The East End, West End, and Corrie cobbles are all represented in this year’s final. And it could be the best Strictly Come Dancing yet as the talented trio take to the dance floor three times each this Saturday,” a spokesperson for the bookies said.

“Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier both have outside chances. But it appears that punters are certain that Ellie Leach will lift the Glitterball on Saturday.”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is on BBC One, Saturday December 16, at 7pm.

