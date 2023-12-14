‘Helpless’ James Jordan sparks concerns for poorly daughter Ella

Former Strictly star James Jordan has sparked concern after sharing that his daughter, Ella, is unwell.

The 45-year-old ballroom dancer shares Ella with his wife Ola Jordan, who also used to be a professional dancer on Strictly. The pair first got together in 1999 and tied the knot four years later in 2003.

After many years of marriage, Jordan and Ola welcomed Ella in 2020.

James and Ola’s daughter Ella was conceived after one round of IVF (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly news: James feels ‘hopeless’

Earlier this morning (December 14), James took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his concerns over Ella’s health.

“Makes you feel helpless when your children are not well,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time James has opened up about his daughter’s health. Last year, Ella had a chronic ear infection where she struggled to hear properly.

Following getting some tests done, James opened up about the results in his Hello! column in February.

“The test showed her left ear isn’t anything to worry about,” the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant said. “Her right ear definitely has glue ear.”

He continued: “They don’t want to put grommets in at the moment so they’re going to check her again in about three months and see how it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

Fans sympathise with James

Following his most recent update, fans sympathised with James and wished Ella well.

“I agree – all you want is to make them better and not see them sad. Remember, this too shall pass. Get well soon, Smallest Jordan x,” one user wrote.

“Hope Ella feels better soon. Any parent can empathise with how you’re feeling,” another person shared.

“I hope your little angel feels better soon James … nothing worse than having a sick child … it’s always worse at night too … good luck and get well soon sweet girl,” a third remarked.

Read more: James Jordan hits out at possibility of Layton winning Strictly: ‘I don’t think its right’

The Strictly final airs on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.