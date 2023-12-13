Strictly star Bobby Brazier to join rival soap, bookies predict

Strictly star Bobby Brazier could have a busy 2024 once his stint on the hit BBC show is over, the bookies have predicted.

The star’s next moves after Strictly have been revealed by the bookies – and there are some shock projects potentially in the pipeline for the 20-year-old.

Bobby and Dianne are in the final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly finalist Bobby Brazier

This Saturday (December 16) will see Bobby take part in the Strictly final alongside Dianne Buswell. Together they will perform three dances in the hope of winning the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Their three performances will include a couple’s choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell and a samba to Candi Station’s Young Hearts Run Free.

They will also perform a show dance to a La La Land medley.

However, according to the bookies, Bobby is the least likely of the three finalists to lift the Glitterball Trophy. Bookmakers BoyleSports currently have him at 10/1 to win.

Bobby could have a busy 2024 (Credit: BBC)

What next for Strictly star Bobby Brazier?

Whether he wins or not, it looks as though Bobby’s career could go from strength to strength after his time on the ballroom floor is up.

According to bookies OLBG, Bobby is 7/4 to land a role in a big drama once his dancing days are done.

OLBG also have him at 8/1 to land a role on daytime TV, or even get his own daytime TV slot. Perhaps we’ll see Bobby and his dad Jeff front a few segments for This Morning next year…

He’s also at 10/1 to join a rival soap once his time on Strictly is over. Could Bobby swap EastEnders for Corrie or even Emmerdale in 2024?

What next for Bobby? (Credit: BBC)

Bobby set for a jungle stint?

Meanwhile, OLBG also have Bobby at 10/1 to take a trip Down Under in 2024 and have a stay in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity.

He’s also at 12/1 to take part in ITV’s reboot of Celebrity Big Brother next year. Bobby’s mum, Jade Goody, of course got her big break by appearing on Big Brother back in 2002. She went on to appear in Celeb Big Brother in 2007.

Could Bobby be swapping soaps for superheroes after Strictly? It may not be as unrealistic as you might think. OLBG also have him at 20/1 to land a role in the hit Marvel Movies! Could Bobby be set for a career on the big screen? Time will tell…

Speaking exclusively to ED!, an OLBG spokesperson said: “Bobby Brazier has wowed judges and viewers at home to get to the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend. While he may be an underdog to win the Glitterball Trophy, opportunities outside of Strictly are likely to increase after the show.

“Bobby is 7/4 to land a role in a big drama series, while he is 8/1 to appear regularly on daytime television. Bobby already stars in EastEnders, but he is 10/1 to join another soap and has the same odds to appear on I’m a Celeb next year.”

The Strictly final airs on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

